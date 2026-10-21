The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Wednesday. One links the Washington Wizards to beat the Milwaukee Bucks with the Toronto Raptors to beat the Chicago Bulls, a combo that pays $19.61 on a $10 trade. The other links the Houston Rockets to beat the Dallas Mavericks with the Los Angeles Lakers to beat the Golden State Warriors, a combo that pays $18.46 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Wednesday prediction market combos

Combo: Wizards to win and Raptors to win

Washington trades at $0.63 per share to beat Milwaukee, and Toronto trades at $0.79 per share to beat Chicago. Together, the two legs pay $19.61 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.51 per share for the pair.

Washington hosts Milwaukee at 7:00 p.m. ET in its season opener, and ESPN Analytics gives the Wizards a 64.9% chance to win. The Wizards went 2-2 in their last four preseason games, with a 111-109 win at New York on Oct. 8 and a 114-108 overtime win against Detroit on Oct. 10, while the Bucks went 2-3 in their last five and lost 125-104 against Chicago on Oct. 14. Milwaukee forward Nate Ament is a game time decision with an ankle injury, and Washington is without forward AJ Dybantsa, forward Tristan Vukcevic and guard Jamir Watkins.

Toronto hosts Chicago at 7:30 p.m. ET, and ESPN Analytics gives the Raptors a 75.9% chance to win. The risk is that both teams went through uneven preseasons: Washington lost 107-106 at New Orleans on Oct. 16, and Toronto lost its last two, 129-125 at Detroit and 122-120 at New York, while Chicago won 133-116 against Minnesota on Oct. 16 and 125-104 at Milwaukee. Five Bulls are game-time decisions, forwards Leonard Miller, Isaac Okoro, Zach Collins, and Tobe Awaka, and guard Dailyn Swain, and Toronto center Nate Bittle is out. Trade on the Wizards and Raptors combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo: Rockets to win and Lakers to win

Houston trades at $0.79 per share to beat Dallas, and Los Angeles trades at $0.67 per share to beat Golden State. Together, the two legs pay $18.46 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.54 per share for the pair.

Houston hosts Dallas at 8:30 p.m. ET. Houston beat Oklahoma City 116-89 on Oct. 15 and Dallas 135-117 on Oct. 9, and Dallas has lost three of its last four preseason games, including 135-111 against Atlanta on Oct. 16 and 101-97 against New Orleans on Oct. 14. Mavericks forward Caleb Martin, forward Tarik Biberovic, center Dereck Lively II and forward Santi Aldama are all out, and guard Jett Howard is a game-time decision.

Los Angeles hosts Golden State at 10:00 p.m. ET, and SportsLine's model projects a 115-105 Los Angeles win. Golden State guard Stephen Curry is a game-time decision with an ankle injury, and guard Brandin Podziemski, center Kristaps Porzingis, and guard Moses Moody are out. The risk is that Dallas beat Houston 132-115 on Oct. 11, and the Warriors beat Los Angeles twice in the preseason, 124-98 and 101-89, with the Lakers losing their last two. Rockets forward Julian Phillips (illness) and center Steven Adams (calf) are game-time decisions. Trade on the NBA combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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