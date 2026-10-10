The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo picks stand out for Saturday's college football slate. One links Missouri and Florida to win, a combo that pays $19.91 on a $10 trade. The other links Oregon to win with Vanderbilt losing by fewer than 10 points, a combo that pays $25.00 on a $10 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Saturday prediction market combos

Combo: Missouri to win and Florida to win

Missouri trades at $0.62 per share to beat Texas A&M at noon ET, and Florida trades at $0.81 per share to beat South Carolina at 12:45 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $19.91 on a $10 trade, which works out to roughly $0.50 per share for the pair.

The Missouri leg starts with a 4-1 team ranked 14th that is coming off a 45-17 win over Florida, when quarterback Austin Simmons passed for 340 yards and Jamal Roberts ran for 211. The Tigers also beat Kansas 38-21 and Troy 27-17, and their only loss was 31-24 at Mississippi State. Texas A&M is 3-2 and 1-2 in the SEC, with losses of 31-21 to Kentucky and 35-6 at LSU, and quarterback Marcel Reed has thrown for a high of 236 yards in a game this season.

The Florida leg is a home game against a South Carolina team that has lost three straight, 41-34 to Mississippi State, 49-18 at Alabama and 35-34 in overtime to Kentucky. The Gators are 4-1 and ranked 16th, with quarterback Aaron Philo passing for 275, 242, 204, 196 and 197 yards, and their lone loss was that 45-17 setback at Missouri. Florida also beat Ole Miss 52-28 and Auburn 44-39 on the road. South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers passed for 226 yards and ran for 147 in the loss to Kentucky, which keeps the Gamecocks within reach, but Florida has the home field and the more consistent offense. Trade on the College Football combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Combo: Oregon to win and Vanderbilt to lose by fewer than 10 points

Oregon trades at $0.80 per share to beat UCLA at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and Vanderbilt losing to Ole Miss by fewer than 10 points, which includes an outright win, trades at $0.50 per share. Together, the two legs pay $25.00 on a $10 trade, which works out to roughly $0.40 per share for the pair.

The Oregon leg is a home game for a 3-1 team ranked 13th against an unbeaten UCLA team ranked 21st. The Ducks beat Boise State 34-27, Portland State 84-0 and USC 41-27 on the road, and their only loss was 39-31 at Oklahoma State. Backup quarterback Dylan Raiola passed for 289 yards in the win at USC, and Oregon has scored at least 31 points in all four games. UCLA is 4-0 and 2-0 in the Big Ten, with wins over California 45-24, San Diego State 28-10, Purdue 52-38 and Maryland 54-3, and quarterback Nico Iamaleava has passed for a high of 276 yards. This is UCLA's first ranked opponent of the season.

The Vanderbilt leg comes down to how close the Commodores can keep it at home against ninth-ranked Ole Miss. Ole Miss trades at $0.765 per share to win and Vanderbilt at $0.235 per share, so the market expects an Ole Miss win, but this leg also pays if the margin is nine points or fewer. Vanderbilt is 3-2 and 0-2 in the SEC, with losses of 21-15 at Auburn and 38-14 at Georgia, and wins over Austin Peay 28-9, Delaware 35-26 and NC State 35-31. Ole Miss is 3-1, but it is coming off a 52-28 loss at Florida last Saturday. Quarterbacks Jared Curtis and Blaze Berlowitz have split the work for the Commodores, and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has passed for a high of 336 yards. Trade on the Vanderbilt and Oregon combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.