The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Friday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Cleveland Cavaliers to win in the NBA, a combo that pays $19.28 on a $10 trade. The second links Oregon to win and fewer than 43.5 combined points to be scored against Michigan State in college football, a combo that pays $21.88 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Friday

Combo 1: Lakers to win, Thunder to win and Cavaliers to win

The Lakers trade at $0.88 per share to beat the Sacramento Kings, the Thunder trade at $0.83 per share to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Cavaliers trade at $0.68 per share to beat the Indiana Pacers. Together, the three legs pay $19.28 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.52 per share for the trio.

Los Angeles is 13-3 and 6-2 at home, and it is coming off a 109-97 loss against Utah after wins against Charlotte, at Phoenix, at Milwaukee and at Atlanta. Luka Doncic leads the Lakers with 38.1 points and 7.6 assists per game, and Walker Kessler averages 10.9 rebounds. Austin Reaves is out. Sacramento is 1-13 and 0-9 at home, and it has lost its last five games. Oklahoma City is 9-6 and 5-1 at home, but it has lost four of its last five games, including 112-117 against Atlanta, 112-113 at the Los Angeles Clippers and a pair at Portland. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with 31.1 points per game, and Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.0 rebounds. Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Thomas Sorber are out, and Alex Caruso is day to day. New Orleans is 5-11 and 1-4 on the road, and it is coming off a 109-122 loss against Detroit after a 115-94 win against Golden State. Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans with 21.7 points per game. Bryce McGowens, Trendon Watford, Bennedict Mathurin, Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray are out. Cleveland is 8-8 and 6-3 at home, and it is coming off a 124-121 loss against Memphis. Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 24.8 points per game. Evan Mobley, Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are out. Indiana is 5-10 and 3-4 on the road, and Tyrese Haliburton, Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard are out. The risk is that all three legs have to win, Oklahoma City has four players out and has lost four of its last five games, and Cleveland is only 8-8. Trade on the Lakers, Thunder and Cavaliers combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Oregon to win and fewer than 43.5 points

Oregon trades at $0.90 per share to beat Michigan State, and fewer than 43.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share. Together, the two legs pay $21.88 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.46 per share for the pair.

Oregon is 7-3 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 31-7 win against Michigan after a 41-28 win at Ohio State. The Ducks have allowed 85 points across their last five games, an average of 17.0. Dylan Raiola has completed 141 of 213 passes for 1,695 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions, and Dakorien Moore has 55 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns. Michigan State is 3-7 and 2-4 at home, and it has scored 97 points across its last five games, an average of 19.4. Alessio Milivojevic has completed 149 of 229 passes for 1,559 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions, and Jaziun Patterson has rushed for 327 yards and five touchdowns. Three of Oregon's last five games and three of Michigan State's finished with fewer than 43.5 combined points, at 38, 31 and 31 for Oregon and 35, 21 and 38 for Michigan State. The risk is that both legs have to hit, and Michigan State's 38-37 loss against Illinois finished with 75 combined points. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

You must be 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi or Polymarket operates.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.