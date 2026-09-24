Saturday's college football slate includes a three-leg combo worth watching on Polymarket, pairing Florida to beat Ole Miss with Iowa staying within 5.5 points of Michigan and Georgia beating Oklahoma in a historic first regular season meeting between the two programs. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

On Polymarket, combined, a $1 trade on all three legs hitting returns approximately $3.97 at current pricing, or about $39.67 on a $10 trade prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Florida, Iowa, Georgia combo preview

Florida hosts Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. ET at Florida Field, looking to build on last season's result: the Gators won the last meeting between these two, 24-17, in Gainesville back in November 2024. Florida quarterback Aaron Philo has been efficient in relief duty, completing 32 of 42 passes for 517 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception across two starts, while Ole Miss counters with Trinidad Chambliss, who has thrown for 336 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score of his own so far this season. Florida trades at $0.605 per share on Polymarket to win at home, with Ole Miss at $0.395 per share on the road.

Iowa travels to Michigan Stadium for the same 3:30 p.m. ET window, with 59 degrees on tap in Ann Arbor. Michigan trades at $0.665 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with Iowa at $0.335 per share, but this combo takes the margin instead: Michigan winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, while Iowa staying within 5.5 points, either by winning outright or keeping the final margin at five points or fewer, trades at $0.505 per share, close to even money. Iowa's defense enters as one of the best in the country, ranking near the top nationally in both scoring defense and yards allowed, and running back Kamari Moulton's playing status is worth watching before kickoff.

Georgia and Oklahoma close out the trio, also at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. These two have met exactly once, and it's one of the most famous games in modern college football history: Georgia beat Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime in the 2018 Rose Bowl. Today's rematch is the first-ever regular-season meeting between the programs and Oklahoma's first-ever trip to Athens. Georgia trades at $0.825 per share on Polymarket to win at home, with Oklahoma at $0.175 per share.

All three legs lean toward the higher-priced side, but pairing them together is what pushes the payout up. Combined, a $1 trade on all three legs hitting returns approximately $3.97 at current pricing, or about $39.67 on a $10 trade. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket sign up link:

Chiefs, Bills to win combo preview

Kansas City is 2-0 with Patrick Mahomes back to full strength, coming off a 382-yard passing performance in an overtime win against Indianapolis, while Kenneth Walker III has piled up 369 total yards through two games. Miami is 0-2 and coming off a 35-13 home loss to San Francisco, with Malik Willis now the starting quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa's departure to Atlanta this offseason. An offense that's managed just 13 points in each of its first two games on the road against a Chiefs team playing its best football of the season is the case for taking Kansas City outright. Trade on Chiefs and Bills here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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