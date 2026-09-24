At NFL and college football prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket, combos allow you to combine picks on Friday, September 25. A three-leg combo catching attention on Polymarket pairs Navy to beat UAB with Indiana to beat Northwestern and Temple to lose by fewer than 3.5 points to Army, and you can enter it as part of your college football predictions and college football picks if you want. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

On Polymarket, Navy trades at $0.695 per share to beat UAB outright, Indiana trades at $0.925 per share to beat Northwestern, and Temple trades at $0.505 per share to lose by fewer than 3.5 points to Army, either by keeping the final margin at three points or fewer or by winning outright. Combined into a single position, a $1 trade on all three legs hitting returns approximately $3.08, based on those three per-share prices. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Navy, Indiana, Temple combo preview

Navy is 1-1, coming off a 30-38 loss at Florida Atlantic, and visits UAB, which is 1-2, at 7 p.m. ET. Navy trades at $0.695 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with UAB at $0.305 per share. Indiana is 3-0 and ranked among the top five teams in the country, hosting a 2-0 Northwestern team at 8 p.m. ET. Indiana trades at $0.925 per share to win, with Northwestern at $0.08 per share. Army and Temple close out the trio at 4 p.m. ET, with Army 1-1 and Temple 1-2. Rather than trading Army outright, this combo takes the other side of the margin: Temple staying within 3.5 points, either by winning outright or keeping the final margin at three points or fewer, prices at $0.505 per share on Polymarket.

All three games lean toward the higher-priced side on the moneyline, but pairing them together is what pushes the payout up. Combined, a $1 trade on all three legs hitting returns approximately $3.08 at current pricing. Trade on Navy, Indiana and Temple here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus





Chiefs, Bills to win combo preview

Kansas City is 2-0 with Patrick Mahomes back to full strength, coming off a 382-yard passing performance in an overtime win against Indianapolis, while Kenneth Walker III has piled up 369 total yards through two games. Miami is 0-2 and coming off a 35-13 home loss to San Francisco, with Malik Willis now the starting quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa's departure to Atlanta this offseason. An offense that's managed just 13 points in each of its first two games on the road against a Chiefs team playing its best football of the season is the case for taking Kansas City outright. Trade on Chiefs and Bills here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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