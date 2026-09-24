At NFL and college football prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket, combos allow you to combine picks on Thursday, September 24. The Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football to open NFL Week 3, and one combo catching attention on Polymarket pairs the Packers to win outright with the game staying under 44.5 combined points. You can enter it as part of your NFL predictions and NFL picks if you want. There's also a combo worth watching on the college football side tonight, pairing Coastal Carolina to stay within 3.5 points of Liberty with the two teams combining for more than 43.5 points. Coastal Carolina trades at $0.575 per share on Polymarket, and more than 43.5 combined points trades at $0.83 per share. Combined, a $1 trade on both legs hitting returns $2.08. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

On Polymarket or Kalshi, Green Bay trades at $0.72 per share to win outright, with Atlanta at $0.28 per share. Fewer than 44.5 points trades at $0.51 per share, with more than 44.5 at $0.49 per share. Combined into a single position, a $1 trade on both legs hitting returns $2.65, per the combo pricing shown above. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Liberty, Coastal Carolina combo preview

Liberty is 2-1 after routing Ball State 51-15 last week, with its only loss coming on the road at James Madison, 20-13. Coastal Carolina is 0-2 to open the season and lists no players on this week's injury report, while Liberty's questionable list includes running back Justin Marshall (leg) and tight end Bo Burklow. Kickoff at Brooks Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday. Liberty trades at $0.565 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with Coastal Carolina at $0.435 per share, but Coastal Carolina staying within 3.5 points, either by winning outright or keeping the final margin at 3 or fewer, prices at $0.575 per share, a notably better number than the outright moneyline.

Both teams have leaned on their offenses early this season. Liberty put up 51 points on Ball State last week, and Coastal Carolina has been in shootouts of its own through two games. That combination points toward points on the board Thursday night, and more than 43.5 combined points trades at $0.83 per share on Polymarket. Combined, a $1 trade on both legs hitting returns $2.08. Trade on Liberty and Coastal Carolina here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:





Packers to win, fewer than 44.5 points combo preview

Atlanta is winless through two weeks, having lost 34-3 at home to Carolina and 13-20 at Pittsburgh, and its quarterback situation is unsettled. Michael Penix Jr. is working back from a knee injury, and Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with an oblique issue, leaving Cooper Rush as the healthy Falcons QB as of Tuesday. That's the weakest link in Atlanta's offense against a Packers defense that's had two weeks to get comfortable, and it's the core case for taking Green Bay outright rather than needing a specific margin.



Green Bay's own offense was far from sharp in Week 2, managing just 199 total yards and converting only 1 of 9 third downs in a close win, with Jordan Love appearing to favor his hand late. Combine a banged-up Packers offense with a Falcons offense that's been held to a combined 43 points across two games, and a share of that total sitting right around 44.5 makes sense. Polymarket's own pricing is on the fewer than 44.5 points side, at $0.51 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Chiefs, Bills to win combo preview

Kansas City is 2-0 with Patrick Mahomes back to full strength, coming off a 382-yard passing performance in an overtime win against Indianapolis, while Kenneth Walker III has piled up 369 total yards through two games. Miami is 0-2 and coming off a 35-13 home loss to San Francisco, with Malik Willis now the starting quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa's departure to Atlanta this offseason. An offense that's managed just 13 points in each of its first two games on the road against a Chiefs team playing its best football of the season is the case for taking Kansas City outright. Trade on Chiefs and Bills here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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