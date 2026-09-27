Kansas City enters 2-0 and is exected to win over Miami today. It's 81 degrees at kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Kansas City trades at $0.86 per share on Kalshi to win, with Miami at $0.15 per share. More than 45.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 45.5 trading at $0.51 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Polymarket before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Chiefs, Bills to win combo preview

Kansas City is 2-0 with Patrick Mahomes back to full strength, coming off a 382-yard passing performance in an overtime win against Indianapolis, while Kenneth Walker III has piled up 369 total yards through two games. Miami is 0-2 and coming off a 35-13 home loss to San Francisco, with Malik Willis now the starting quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa's departure to Atlanta this offseason. An offense that's managed just 13 points in each of its first two games on the road against a Chiefs team playing its best football of the season is the case for taking Kansas City outright. Trade on Chiefs and Bills here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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