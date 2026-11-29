The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Cincinnati Bengals to win against the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets to win at the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars to win against the Tennessee Titans, a combo that pays $18.70 on a $10 trade. The second links the Washington Commanders to win at the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans to win against the Baltimore Ravens, a combo that pays $18.03 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Prediction market combo picks for NFL Sunday

Combo 1: Bengals to win, Jets to win and Jaguars to win

The Bengals trade at $0.83 per share to beat the Saints, the Jets trade at $0.71 per share to beat the Dolphins, and the Jaguars trade at $0.89 per share to beat the Titans. Together, the three legs pay $18.70 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.53 per share for the combination.

Cincinnati is 7-3 and 3-1 at home, but it lost its last game, 20-22 at Washington, after wins of 38-18 against Pittsburgh, 34-17 at Atlanta and 43-36 against Tennessee. Joe Burrow has completed 282 of 380 passes for 3,095 yards and 29 touchdowns with six interceptions, Ja'Marr Chase has 69 catches for 909 yards and seven touchdowns, and Boye Mafe has 9.5 sacks. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is questionable.

New Orleans is 3-7 and 2-2 on the road, and it has lost two straight games, 13-21 at Chicago and 17-20 against Carolina. Tyler Shough has completed 254 of 385 passes for 2,395 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions, and Chris Olave has 68 catches for 866 yards. The New York Jets are 3-8 and 2-4 on the road, and they won their last game, 27-24 at the Los Angeles Chargers, after losses of 12-31 against Buffalo and 12-35 at Kansas City.

Geno Smith has completed 213 of 313 passes for 2,402 yards and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions, and David Bailey has 9.5 sacks. Miami is 1-9 and 0-4 at home, and it has lost four straight games, including 9-26 at Buffalo, 22-24 at Indianapolis and 9-19 against Detroit.

Malik Willis has completed 121 of 208 passes for 1,396 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions, and cornerback JuJu Brents is out. Jacksonville is 7-3 and 4-1 at home, but it lost its last game, 18-23 at the New York Giants, after wins of 40-23 at Tennessee, 33-10 at Baltimore and 42-7 against Indianapolis.

Trevor Lawrence has completed 196 of 306 passes for 2,585 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions, and running back Bhayshul Tuten and wide receiver Parker Washington are out.

Tennessee is 1-9 and has lost four straight games, including 30-51 at Dallas, 23-40 against Jacksonville and 36-43 at Cincinnati. Cam Ward has completed 204 of 317 passes for 1,962 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Combo 2: Commanders to win and Texans to win

The Commanders trade at $0.74 per share to beat the Cardinals, and the Texans trade at $0.73 per share to beat the Ravens. Together, the two legs pay $18.03 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.55 per share for the pair.

Washington is 4-5-1 and 1-3 on the road, and it has won two straight games, 22-20 against Cincinnati and 24-21 at the New York Giants. Jayden Daniels has completed 161 of 248 passes for 1,788 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions and has rushed for 335 yards, and Odafe Oweh has five sacks.

Arizona is 3-8 and 0-4 at home, and it has lost three straight games, 7-34 at Kansas City, 6-34 against the Los Angeles Rams and 3-17 at Seattle. Trey McBride has 87 catches for 689 yards, and quarterback Carson Beck is out. Houston is 4-6 and 1-4 at home, and it won its last game, 26-3 against Indianapolis, after a 24-27 loss at Cleveland and a 44-22 win at the Chargers.

C.J. Stroud has completed 222 of 347 passes for 2,656 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions, Nico Collins has 536 yards and six touchdowns, and Will Anderson Jr. has 11.5 sacks, while defensive end Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte are out.

Baltimore is 4-7 and 3-3 on the road, and it has lost five straight games, including 33-35 at Carolina, 20-23 against the Chargers and 10-33 against Jacksonville.

Derrick Henry has rushed for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Lamar Jackson has completed 68 of 97 passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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