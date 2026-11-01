The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Sunday's NFL schedule. The first links the Bengals and Lions to win, a combo that pays $17.91 on a $10 trade. The second links the Patriots and Rams to win, a combo that pays $17.48 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

NFL prediction market combo picks

Combo 1: Bengals and Lions to win

Cincinnati trades at $0.86 per share to beat Tennessee at 1:00 p.m. ET, and Detroit trades at $0.62 per share to beat Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $17.91 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.56 per share for the pair.

Cincinnati is 4-2 and has won two straight, most recently 35-13 at Baltimore, with quarterback Joe Burrow passing for 292 yards and wide receiver Tee Higgins catching passes for 148 yards. Tennessee is 1-6 and has lost six of its seven games, most recently 27-24 against Cleveland, even with running back Tony Pollard rushing for 129 yards. Detroit is 4-2 and 3-0 at home, and it has won three of its last four, most recently 20-17 against Green Bay, with quarterback Jared Goff passing for 303 yards and running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushing for 116 yards. The risk is that Minnesota is 6-0, and the Vikings have won each of their games, including 16-10 against Indianapolis on Oct. 25, by controlling the score. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Patriots and Rams to win

New England trades at $0.76 per share to win at Miami at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Rams trade at $0.73 per share to beat the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $17.48 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.57 per share for the pair.

New England is 4-3 and is coming off a 30-24 loss at Chicago on Oct. 22, with quarterback Drake Maye passing for 321 yards. Miami is 1-5 and is coming off a 28-25 win at the Jets, with quarterback Malik Willis passing for 208 yards and running back Ollie Gordon II rushing for 103 yards. Los Angeles is 3-4 and is coming off a 35-21 win at Las Vegas, with running back Kyren Williams rushing for 99 yards. The Chargers are 0-6 and are coming off a bye after a 22-6 loss at Kansas City, with quarterback Justin Herbert passing for 204 yards. The risk is that ESPN reports the Patriots ruled out wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson, New England is 1-3 on the road, and the Rams are 1-2 at home with losses to Buffalo and Arizona. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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