The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Chicago Bears to win against New Orleans with the Detroit Lions to win against Tampa Bay, a combo that pays $16.64 on a $10 trade. The second links the Jacksonville Jaguars to win at the New York Giants with the Denver Broncos to win against Las Vegas, a combo that pays $16.48 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks for Sunday

Combo 1: Bears to win and Lions to win

The Bears trade at $0.84 per share to beat the New Orleans Saints, and the Lions trade at $0.68 per share to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Together, the two legs pay $16.64 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.60 per share for the pair.

Chicago is 7-2 and 4-1 at home, and it is coming off a 27-24 win against Tampa Bay after a 34-17 win at Seattle and a 30-24 win against New England. Caleb Williams has completed 134 of 195 passes for 1,546 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions, and D'Andre Swift has rushed for 576 yards and 10 touchdowns. Cornerback Kyler Gordon is out. New Orleans is 3-6 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 20-17 loss against Carolina after a 23-22 win against Cleveland. Tyler Shough has completed 229 of 343 passes for 2,173 yards and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions, and offensive tackles Asim Richards and Taliese Fuaga, center Erik McCoy and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. are out. Detroit is 7-2 and 5-0 at home, and it has won its last five games, including 35-10 against New England, 19-9 at Miami and 45-21 at Arizona. The Lions have scored 138 points across their last five games, an average of 27.6, and they have allowed 72, an average of 14.4. Jared Goff has completed 205 of 304 passes for 2,437 yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions, and Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tampa Bay is 3-6 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 27-24 loss at Chicago after a 16-0 win against Atlanta. Baker Mayfield is questionable with a foot injury, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out. The risk is that both legs have to win, Chicago has won one of its last five games by more than 10 points, and Tampa Bay has won three of its last five. Trade on the Bears and Lions combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Jaguars to win and Broncos to win

The Jaguars trade at $0.70 per share to beat the Giants, and the Broncos trade at $0.83 per share to beat the Las Vegas Raiders. Together, the two legs pay $16.48 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.61 per share for the pair.

Jacksonville is 7-2 and 3-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 40-23 win at Tennessee after a 33-10 win at Baltimore and a 42-7 win against Indianapolis. Trevor Lawrence has completed 171 of 259 passes for 2,284 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions, and Parker Washington has 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns. Defensive end Danny Striggow and center Robert Hainsey are out. New York is 5-3-1 and 3-2 at home, and it is coming off a 24-21 loss against Washington after a 19-11 win at Philadelphia and a 27-21 win at Houston. Jameis Winston has completed 96 of 166 passes for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions for the Giants. Denver is 7-2 and 4-0 at home, and it has won five straight games, including 26-21 at Carolina, 28-24 against Kansas City and 30-16 at Arizona. The Broncos have allowed 92 points across their last five games, an average of 18.4, and safety Brandon Jones is questionable. Las Vegas is 4-6 and 3-2 on the road, and it has lost four of its last five games, including 21-13 against Seattle and 38-17 at San Francisco. Tight end Brock Bowers is questionable. The risk is that both legs have to win, Jacksonville is playing its third straight road game, and it lost 34-31 against Houston and won 19-17 against Philadelphia within its last five games. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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