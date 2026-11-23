The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Cincinnati Bengals to win at the Washington Commanders with fewer than 54.5 combined points, a combo that pays $25.95 on a $10 trade. The second links Bengals running back Chase Brown to score a touchdown with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to score a touchdown, a combo that pays $32.29 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks for Monday

Combo 1: Bengals to win and fewer than 54.5 combined points

The Bengals trade at $0.73 per share to beat the Commanders, and fewer than 54.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share. Together, the two legs pay $25.95 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.39 per share for the pair.

Cincinnati is 7-2 and 4-1 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including 38-18 against Pittsburgh, 34-17 at Atlanta and 43-36 against Tennessee. The Bengals have scored 181 points across those five games, an average of 36.2, and they have allowed 108, an average of 21.6. Washington is 3-5-1 and 2-2-1 at home, and it is coming off a 24-21 win at the New York Giants after a 20-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The Commanders have scored 108 points across their last five games, an average of 21.6, and they have allowed 101, an average of 20.2. Each of Washington's last five games finished with fewer than 54.5 combined points, and two of Cincinnati's did, at 51 and 48. Safety Kyle Dugger and cornerback Dax Hill are questionable for the Bengals, and cornerback Amik Robertson and running back Rachaad White are questionable for the Commanders. Trade on the Bengals combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Chase Brown to score and Ja'Marr Chase to score

Brown trades at $0.54 per share to score a touchdown, and Chase trades at $0.57 per share to score a touchdown. Together, the two legs pay $32.29 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.31 per share for the pair.

Brown has rushed for 441 yards and one touchdown on 113 carries this season, and Chase has 64 catches for 878 yards and seven touchdowns. Joe Burrow has completed 254 of 340 passes for 2,795 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions, and the Bengals have scored 31 or more points in each of their last five games. Washington has allowed 101 points across its last five games, an average of 20.2, and it is 3-5-1 overall. The risk is that both players have to reach the end zone, and Washington is allowing 20.2 points per game over its last five. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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