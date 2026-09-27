NFL combos allow you to combine multiple picks in NFL prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket. You can make NFL predictions on games like Cowboys vs. Ravens, Bills vs. Chargers, Chiefs vs. Dolphins, and Rams vs. Broncos today. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Polymarket before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

NFL prediction market combos: Chiefs, Bills to win

The Bills enter Week 3 with the best offense in football and Josh Allen is once again playing at an elite level. The 2024 NFL MVP has thrown for 582 yards and five touchdowns over his first two games while adding four rushing touchdowns. New top receiver D.J. Moore was also cleared to play on Sunday after suffering a shoulder injury in last week's win over the Lions. Meanwhile, the Chargers are off to an 0-2 start (the first of Jim Harbaugh's career as a collegiate or professional head coach) and have been a turnover-prone (five giveaways) unit early in the season.

Kansas City is 2-0 with Patrick Mahomes back to full strength, coming off a 382-yard passing performance in an overtime win against Indianapolis, while Kenneth Walker III has piled up 369 total yards through two games. Miami is 0-2 and coming off a 35-13 home loss to San Francisco, with Malik Willis now the starting quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa's departure to Atlanta this offseason. An offense that's managed just 13 points in each of its first two games on the road against a Chiefs team playing its best football of the season is the case for taking Kansas City outright. Trade on Chiefs and Bills here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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