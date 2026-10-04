Prediction market combos let you pair multiple picks into a single trade for a bigger payout if every leg hits. Sunday's loaded NFL Week 4 slate offers numerous opportunities to target NFL prediction markets. The Bills host the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET, the same window the Ravens hosts the Titans. Vikings vs. Dolphins is at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Vikings have ruled out wide receiver Justin Jefferson with an ankle injury. Other NFL games today include 49ers vs. Broncos and Lions vs. Panthers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

NFL prediction market combos

Combo 1: Bills to win, Vikings to win, Ravens to win

Buffalo is unbeaten at 3-0 and has scored 13 touchdowns through three games, while New England has stumbled to 1-2 behind a passer rating of just 60.8 and a 1 to 6 touchdown to interception ratio, making Buffalo trading at $0.725 per share on Polymarket to beat New England at home a reasonable price. Minnesota is also 3-0 and leads the league with 14 sacks on defense, facing a Miami team that is 0-3, has not sacked a quarterback all season and lost running back De'Von Achane for the year, with Minnesota trading at $0.845 per share to beat Miami at home. Baltimore enters at 2-1 after a 34-31 win over Dallas last week and has scored 11 touchdowns while rushing for 502 yards this season, while Tennessee is winless at 0-3 with just 37 points scored through three games, with Baltimore trading at $0.855 per share to beat Tennessee at home. Pairing all three legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 1.91 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $19.09 if Buffalo, Minnesota and Baltimore all win. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo 2: Lions to win, 49ers to win

Detroit is coming off a win over the Jets last week and gets a Carolina team dealing with significant injuries, including its top two cornerbacks, its best offensive lineman and right tackle Monroe Freeling in the concussion protocol, with Detroit trading at $0.645 per share on Polymarket to beat Carolina on the road. San Francisco is one of two unbeaten teams left in the league at 3-0, and San Francisco trades at $0.565 per share to beat Denver at home. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 2.74 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $27.43 if Detroit and San Francisco both win. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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