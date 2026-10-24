The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Saturday's college football schedule. The first links Indiana, TCU and Miami to win, a combo that pays $18.83 on a $10 trade. The second links Alabama, Kentucky and Utah to win, a combo that pays $2.10 on a $1 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Saturday prediction market combo picks

Combo 1: Indiana, TCU and Miami to win

Indiana trades at $0.72 per share to beat Michigan, TCU trades at $0.78 per share to beat West Virginia, and Miami trades at $0.92 per share to beat Pittsburgh. Together, the three legs pay $18.83 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.53 per share for the trio.

No. 6 Indiana is 6-1, and quarterback Josh Hoover has passed for 1,660 yards and 18 touchdowns without an interception. Michigan is 4-2, and quarterback Bryce Underwood has thrown six interceptions. TCU is 3-3 and beat Baylor 17-6 in its last game, with quarterback Jaden Craig passing for 1,694 yards, while West Virginia is 4-3 and has allowed 41, 45, 52 and 42 points in four of its last five games. No. 1 Miami is 6-0, and quarterback Darian Mensah has passed for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns with one interception. Pittsburgh is 5-2 and lost 27-21 at Boston College in its last game.

The risk is that Indiana lost 19-15 to Ohio State in its last game, TCU is only 3-3 with two losses by seven points or fewer, and Miami needed two overtimes to beat Florida State 43-35, so one slip would sink the whole combo. Trade on the Indiana, TCU and Miami combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo 2: Alabama, Kentucky and Utah to win

Alabama trades at $0.84 per share to beat Texas A&M, Kentucky trades at $0.80 per share to beat Vanderbilt, and Utah trades at $0.70 per share to beat Houston. Together, the three legs pay $2.10 on a $1 trade, or roughly $0.48 per share for the trio.

Alabama is 5-2, and quarterback Keelon Russell has passed for 1,746 yards and 12 touchdowns. Texas A&M is 4-3 and has lost three of its last five games. No. 12 Kentucky is 6-1, and quarterback Kenny Minchey has passed for 1,552 yards and 13 touchdowns with one interception, while Vanderbilt is 3-4 and 0-4 in conference play, with quarterback Jared Curtis throwing seven interceptions. No. 10 Utah is 6-0, and quarterback Devon Dampier has passed for 1,412 yards and 15 touchdowns, while No. 14 Houston is 6-1 and has won five straight games.

The risk is that Alabama has lost two straight, 20-17 against Georgia and 26-10 at Tennessee, and Utah faces its toughest opponent of the season, so a single upset would erase the payout. Trade on the college football combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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