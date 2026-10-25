The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Sunday's NFL schedule. The first links the Texans and Vikings to win, a combo that pays $16.78 on a $10 trade. The second links the Rams and Lions to win, a combo that pays $24.75 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Sunday prediction market combo picks

Combo 1: Texans and Vikings to win

Houston trades at $0.81 per share to beat the New York Giants and Minnesota trades at $0.72 per share to beat Indianapolis, and together the two legs pay $16.78 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.60 per share for the pair. Houston is 2-4 but has won two straight, 26-3 at Tennessee and 34-31 against Jacksonville, and quarterback C.J. Stroud has passed for 1,714 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception, while Giants quarterback Jameis Winston has thrown five interceptions against seven touchdown passes.



Minnesota is 5-0 at home, where quarterback Kyler Murray has passed for 662 yards and running back Aaron Jones Sr. has rushed for 410 yards, and the 2-4 Colts have lost two straight, with quarterback Daniel Jones throwing six interceptions and tight end Tyler Warren out. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Rams and Lions to win

The Rams trade at $0.61 per share to win at Las Vegas and Detroit trades at $0.63 per share to beat Green Bay, and together the two legs pay $24.75 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.40 per share for the pair. Los Angeles is 2-4 and has lost two straight, but quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,794 yards, and wide receiver Davante Adams has 480 receiving yards, and the 3-3 Raiders have lost three of their last four while allowing 45 points at New England and 33 against Buffalo.



Detroit has won three straight, including a 45-21 win at Arizona, and is 2-0 at home, where quarterback Jared Goff has passed for 1,485 yards and 12 touchdowns and running back Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 504 yards and seven touchdowns. The risk is that Green Bay has also won three straight, and Kerby Joseph is out for the Lions, so one upset would sink the combo. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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