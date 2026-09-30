NFL, MLB and NHL combos allow you to combine multiple picks in prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket. Combos are perfect for Wednesday's MLB Wild Card games, like Red Sox vs. Yankees and Phillies vs. Braves. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Colorado trades at $0.635 per share on Kalshi to win, with Los Angeles at $0.365 per share. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 3.39 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $33.87 if the Braves clear 3.5 team runs and the Avalanche win tonight. Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Wednesday NFL,NHL, MLB prediction market combos

Combo: Braves more than 3.5 team runs, Avalanche to win

Atlanta hosts Philadelphia today at 2 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Game 2 of their NL Wild Card Series, with the Braves holding a 1-0 series lead after Game 1. More than 3.5 Braves team runs trades at $0.465 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 3.5 at $0.535 per share. Tonight, the Avalanche open their season at home against the Kings at 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena, a rematch of last spring's first round Stanley Cup Playoff series that Colorado swept. Colorado trades at $0.635 per share on Polymarket to win, with Los Angeles at $0.365 per share. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 3.39 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $33.87 if the Braves clear 3.5 team runs and the Avalanche win tonight. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Combo 2: New Mexico State to win, Steelers to win

New Mexico State trades at roughly $0.56 per share on Polymarket to win at Western Kentucky on Thursday, while Pittsburgh trades at $0.575 per share to win on the road at Cleveland the same night. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 3.10 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $31 if both New Mexico State and the Steelers win their games Thursday. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.