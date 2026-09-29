NFL and MLB combos allow you to combine multiple picks in prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket. Combos are perfect for Tuesday's MLB Wild Card openers, like Red Sox vs. Yankees and Padres vs. Cubs. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pairing the Yankees and the Cubs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 3.62 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $36.20 if both the Yankees and Cubs win their series openers today. Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tuesday NFL, MLB prediction market combos

Combo 1: Yankees to win, Cubs to win

New York trades at $0.595 per share on Polymarket to win Game 1 of its AL Wild Card Series opener against Boston, while Chicago trades at $0.465 per share to win Game 1 of its NL Wild Card Series opener against San Diego. The Yankees took the season series against the Red Sox 7-6 and hand the ball to Cam Schlittler, the leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, who has allowed just two earned runs across 25 innings against Boston this season, while the Cubs went 5-1 against the Padres in the regular season and start Matthew Boyd in the series opener at Petco Park. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 3.62 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $36.20 if both the Yankees and Cubs win their series openers today. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Combo 2: New Mexico State to win, Steelers to win

New Mexico State trades at roughly $0.56 per share on Polymarket to win at Western Kentucky on Thursday, while Pittsburgh trades at $0.575 per share to win on the road at Cleveland the same night. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 3.10 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $31 if both New Mexico State and the Steelers win their games Thursday. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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