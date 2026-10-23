The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. One Build a Combo prediction stands out for World Series Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers at 8 p.m. ET. It links the Brewers to win with fewer than 6.5 combined runs, a combo that pays $30.78 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

World Series Game 1 prediction market combo

Combo: Brewers to win and fewer than 6.5 runs

Milwaukee trades at $0.63 per share to beat Tampa Bay, and fewer than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.50 per share. Together, the two legs pay $30.78 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.32 per share for the pair.

Milwaukee finished 103-59 and has home-field advantage at American Family Field. Jacob Misiorowski went 16-5 this season with a 1.80 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP, striking out 252 batters in 174 2/3 innings. Milwaukee won the season series against Tampa Bay 2-1, and its last five games finished with scores of 3-1, 2-1, 7-4, 6-2 and 6-4. ESPN lists Tampa Bay's Nick Martinez as the probable starter, and he has a 3.00 ERA in the postseason. Tampa Bay pitcher Shane McClanahan is out.

The risk is that three of Milwaukee's last five games finished with more than 6.5 combined runs, at 11, 8 and 10, and two of Tampa Bay's last five did, at 10 and 10, so a high scoring game would put both legs in doubt. Trade on the World Series combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.