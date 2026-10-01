Combos let you pair multiple picks into a single trade for a bigger payout if every leg hits, and tonight offers two good spots. Thursday Night Football's Steelers vs. Browns, and a cross-sport pairing of the Braves' winner-take-all Game 3 against the Phillies with the Flyers vs. Devils NHL opener. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 2.31 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $23.10 if Pittsburgh wins by more than 2.5 points and the game stays below 50.5 combined points tonight. Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Thursday NFL, NHL, MLB prediction market combos

Combo 1: Steelers to win by more than 2.5 points, fewer than 50.5 combined points

Pittsburgh winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.525 per share on Polymarket, while the Steelers and Browns combining for fewer than 50.5 points trades at $0.825 per share. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 2.31 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $23.10 if Pittsburgh wins by more than 2.5 points and the game stays below 50.5 combined points tonight. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo 2: New Mexico State to win, Steelers to win

New Mexico State trades at roughly $0.56 per share on Polymarket to win at Western Kentucky on Thursday, while Pittsburgh trades at $0.575 per share to win on the road at Cleveland the same night. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 3.10 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $31 if both New Mexico State and the Steelers win their games Thursday. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo 2: Braves to win, Devils to win

Atlanta trades at $0.525 per share on Polymarket to win tonight's winner-take-all Game 3 against Philadelphia at Truist Park, while the Devils trade at $0.625 per share to beat the Flyers at Prudential Center. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 3.05 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $30.50 if both the Braves and Devils win tonight. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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