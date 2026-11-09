The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out, both tied to Bills at Vikings at 8:15 p.m. ET. The first links Buffalo to win with fewer than 44.5 combined points, a combo that pays $30.24 on a $10 trade. The second links Josh Allen and James Cook III to each score a touchdown, a combo that pays $39.55 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Monday

Combo 1: Bills to win and fewer than 44.5 combined points

Buffalo trades at $0.62 per share to beat Minnesota, and fewer than 44.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share. Together, the two legs pay $30.24 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.33 per share for the pair.

Buffalo is 6-1 and 3-0 on the road, and it is coming off a 36-10 win against Baltimore on Nov. 1 after a 33-30 win at Las Vegas. Quarterback Josh Allen has completed 135 of 205 passes for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions, and running back James Cook III has rushed for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Josh Palmer is out with a hamstring injury, and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is questionable with a rib injury. Minnesota is 6-1 and 3-0 at home, and it is coming off a 19-15 loss at Detroit on Nov. 1. Carson Wentz starts at quarterback because Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings and running back Demond Claiborne are also out. None of the Vikings' last five games finished above 44.5 combined points, at 34, 26, 36, 25 and 39, and Minnesota has allowed 13.6 points per game in that stretch. The risk is that four of the Bills' last five games finished above 44.5 combined points, at 46, 63, 71 and 55. Trade on the Bills and fewer than 44.5 points combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Josh Allen touchdown and James Cook III touchdown

Josh Allen to score at least one touchdown trades at $0.52 per share, and James Cook III to score at least one touchdown trades at $0.49 per share. Together, the two legs pay $39.55 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.25 per share for the pair. The Polymarket anytime touchdown market counts every touchdown a player scores except passing touchdowns, so rushing, receiving, return and fumble recovery touchdowns all count.

Cook leads Buffalo with 707 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season, and Allen leads the team with 11 passing touchdowns, which do not count in this market. Buffalo has scored 156 points across its last five games, an average of 31.2, including 36 against Baltimore on Nov. 1. Minnesota allowed 68 points across its last five games, an average of 13.6, and the Vikings are 6-1 and 3-0 at home. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has 28 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns for Minnesota, and Jefferson's anytime touchdown market trades at $0.37 per share. The risk is that both legs need a touchdown against a Vikings defense that has held its last five opponents to 19 points or fewer, and Allen's leg depends on rushing, since his passing touchdowns do not count. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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