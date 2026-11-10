The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tuesday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the New York Knicks to win and the Philadelphia 76ers to win, a combo that pays $23.15 on a $10 trade. The second links Western Michigan to win and Bowling Green to win, a combo that pays $17.62 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Tuesday

Combo 1: Knicks to win and 76ers to win

The Knicks trade at $0.90 per share to beat the Bucks, and the 76ers trade at $0.48 per share to beat the Celtics. Together, the two legs pay $23.15 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.43 per share for the pair.

New York is 5-4 and 3-2 at home, and it has won four of its last five games, including 135-105 against Chicago and 103-90 against Brooklyn at home. Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks with 26.2 points and 5.6 assists per game, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.9 points and 13.6 rebounds. Milwaukee is 1-9 and 0-4 on the road, and it has lost five straight games by an average of 15.6 points, including a 117-97 loss against Boston on Nov. 8. Tyler Herro is questionable with a knee injury, and Josh Hart is questionable for New York. Philadelphia is 9-2 and 4-1 at home, and it is coming off a 127-121 win at Chicago in which Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and LeBron James scored 22. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers with 26.9 points per game. The risk is the 76ers leg, since Boston is 8-2, is 5-0 at home and has won four of its last five, and Jayson Tatum averages 27.1 points and 7.8 assists. Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow are out for Philadelphia. Trade on the Knicks and 76ers combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Western Michigan to win and Bowling Green to win

Western Michigan trades at $0.86 per share to beat Akron, and Bowling Green trades at $0.66 per share to beat Kent State. Together, the two legs pay $17.62 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.57 per share for the pair. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Western Michigan is 6-3 and 4-1 in the Mid-American Conference, and it has won four of its last five games, including 23-10 against Bowling Green and 38-7 against Kent State. Quarterback Broc Lowry has completed 121 of 194 passes for 1,397 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions, and running back Jalen Buckley has rushed for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Akron is 1-8 and 0-5 in conference play, and it has lost five straight games while allowing 32.6 points per game. Bowling Green is 2-7 and 1-3 at home, with quarterback Jay Kastantin at 150 of 225 for 1,567 yards and 11 touchdowns. Kent State is 3-6 and 0-5 away from home, and it scored 10, 2 and 7 points in its last three road games. The risk is that Bowling Green has lost three of its last five games, including a 32-31 loss against Ball State, and Kent State quarterback Dru DeShields has thrown for 1,629 yards and Wayne Harris has 43 catches for 674 yards. Western Michigan also lost 45-38 at Toledo in that stretch. Trade on the college football combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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