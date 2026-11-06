The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Friday's slate has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links Celtics vs. Hornets at 7 p.m. ET with Wizards vs. Hawks at 7 p.m. ET, a combo that pays $18.93 on a $10 trade. The second links Virginia Tech vs. SMU at 7 p.m. ET and Nebraska vs. Illinois at 8 p.m. ET, a combo that pays $22.82 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Friday

Combo 1: Celtics to win and Hawks to win

Boston trades at $0.76 per share to beat Charlotte, and Atlanta trades at $0.68 per share to beat Washington. Together, the two legs pay $18.93 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.53 per share for the pair.

Boston is 6-2 and 5-0 at home, and it is coming off a 109-102 win against Milwaukee on Nov. 4 after a 109-93 loss at Houston on Nov. 2. Jayson Tatum averages 27 points per game, and Payton Pritchard is questionable with an eye injury. Charlotte is 3-6 and 2-3 at home, and it has lost five straight games, including a 114-104 loss at Brooklyn on Nov. 4 and a 124-91 loss against Detroit on Nov. 2. Kon Knueppel is out with a hamstring injury, and Dennis Schroder and Moussa Diabate are questionable. Atlanta is 5-4 and 1-2 at home, and it is coming off a 120-105 win at Washington on Nov. 4 after a 108-104 win at Indiana. Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 21.7 points per game, Jalen Johnson is questionable with an ankle injury, and Jock Landale and Keshon Gilbert are out. Washington is 4-4 and 2-2 on the road, and it is coming off that 120-105 loss against Atlanta after a 103-94 win at Orlando on Nov. 2. Anthony Davis averages 23.4 points per game and is questionable with an ankle injury, and Trae Young averages 9.5 assists per game. The risk is that Atlanta is the less certain leg at $0.68 per share with Johnson in doubt, and Boston lost 109-93 at Houston two games ago. Trade on the Celtics and Hawks combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: SMU to win and Nebraska to win

SMU trades at $0.67 per share to beat Virginia Tech, and Nebraska trades at $0.64 per share to beat Illinois. Together, the two legs pay $22.82 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.44 per share for the pair.

SMU is 6-2 and 5-0 at home, and it is coming off a 30-27 loss at Syracuse on Oct. 31 after a 59-20 win against California. Quarterback Kevin Jennings has completed 185 of 251 passes for 2,414 yards and 21 touchdowns, and running back Kendrick Raphael has rushed for 692 yards and nine touchdowns. Virginia Tech is 6-2 and 3-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 20-16 win at Clemson on Oct. 24. Nebraska is 5-3 and 1-1 on the road, and it has lost three straight games, including a 17-10 loss against Washington on Nov. 1, a 17-14 loss at Oregon and a 20-17 loss against Indiana. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has completed 161 of 263 passes for 1,825 yards and 15 touchdowns, and wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer has 42 catches for 545 yards and seven touchdowns. Illinois is 5-3 and 3-2 at home, and it has won three straight games, including a 20-17 win at Maryland on Oct. 31 and a 21-10 win against Oregon. The risk is that Nebraska is on a three game losing streak and plays on the road against a team that has won three straight, and SMU just lost at Syracuse. Trade on the college football combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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