The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tuesday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Boston Celtics to win against the Washington Wizards and the Denver Nuggets to win against the Dallas Mavericks, a combo that pays $17.12 on a $10 trade. The second links Western Michigan to win against Miami (Ohio) and Eastern Michigan to win against Kent State, a combo that pays $20.88 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks for Tuesday

Combo 1: Celtics to win and Nuggets to win

The Celtics trade at $0.80 per share to beat the Wizards, and the Nuggets trade at $0.73 per share to beat the Mavericks. Together, the two legs pay $17.12 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.58 per share for the pair.

Boston is 11-6, and it is coming off an 87-88 loss at Golden State after a 96-97 loss at Sacramento, a 101-105 loss at Denver and a 105-115 loss against Orlando. Jayson Tatum averages 26.4 points and 6.7 assists, Neemias Queta averages 7.1 rebounds, and center Mitchell Robinson is out with an illness. Washington is 7-11, and it has won three straight games, including 116-96 against Orlando, 98-94 at Chicago and 103-99 at Toronto. Anthony Davis averages 25.1 points and 9.9 rebounds, Trae Young averages 8.8 assists, and forward Tristan Vukcevic, guard Reece Beekman, forward Justin Champagnie and guard Jamir Watkins are out. Denver is 10-5, and it has won four of its last five games, including 151-145 at Chicago, 133-124 against Houston and 116-108 at New Orleans. The Nuggets have scored 610 points across those games, an average of 122.0, and they have allowed 595, an average of 119.0. Jamal Murray averages 26.2 points, and Nikola Jokic averages 9.2 assists and 10.9 rebounds. Dallas is 10-7, and Cooper Flagg averages 24.3 points and 6.4 assists, while forward Tobi Lawal, center Dereck Lively II, forward Sergio de Larrea and forward Tarik Biberovic are out and forward P.J. Washington is questionable with an illness. The risk is that both legs have to win, Boston has lost four straight games by 10 points or fewer, and all four of Denver's wins in its last five games came by 9 points or fewer. Trade on the Celtics and Nuggets combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Western Michigan to win and Eastern Michigan to win

Western Michigan trades at $0.68 per share to beat Miami (Ohio), and Eastern Michigan trades at $0.67 per share to beat Kent State. Together, the two legs pay $20.88 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.48 per share for the pair.

Western Michigan is 8-3 and 4-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-27 win against Eastern Michigan after a 42-14 win at Akron and a 23-10 win against Bowling Green. Broc Lowry has completed 148 of 227 passes for 1,652 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions, and Jalen Buckley has rushed for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns. Miami (Ohio) is 7-4 and 3-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 20-3 win at Kent State after a 34-17 win against Ohio. David McComb has completed 65 of 103 passes for 1,121 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception, and Rodney Nelson has rushed for 564 yards and four touchdowns. Eastern Michigan is 4-7 and 2-2 at home, and it has lost four straight games, including 27-34 at Western Michigan, 7-35 against Central Michigan and 14-34 against Toledo. Noah Kim has completed 169 of 285 passes for 1,678 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions, and Amareon Blue has rushed for 607 yards and six touchdowns. Kent State is 3-8 and 0-6 on the road, and Dru DeShields has completed 167 of 304 passes for 2,053 yards and 11 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. The risk is that both legs have to win, Eastern Michigan has not won since a 25-23 win at Akron, and Western Michigan lost 38-45 at Toledo within its last five games. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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