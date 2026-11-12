The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Washington Commanders to win with fewer than 40.5 combined points on Thursday Night Football, a combo that pays $4.28 on a $1 trade. The second links the Detroit Pistons to win with the Philadelphia 76ers to win, a combo that pays $16.11 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Thursday

Combo 1: Commanders to win and fewer than 40.5 points

The Commanders trade at $0.45 per share to beat the Giants, and fewer than 40.5 combined points trades at $0.48 per share. Together, the two legs pay $4.28 on a $1 trade, or roughly $0.23 per share for the pair.

Washington is 2-5-1 and 0-3 on the road, but it is 2-2-1 at home, and it is coming off a 20-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams after a 27-10 win against Philadelphia and a 27-27 tie against the Giants on Oct. 11. Jayden Daniels has completed 115 of 180 passes for 1,250 yards and seven touchdowns, and Stefon Diggs has 30 catches for 303 yards and five touchdowns. Lucas Patrick, Treylon Burks and Colson Yankoff are out for the Commanders. New York is 5-2-1 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 19-11 win at Philadelphia after a 27-21 win at Houston. Cam Skattebo is out and J.J. McCarthy is questionable for the Giants. Three of Washington's last five games finished with fewer than 41 combined points, at 33, 37 and 40, and one of New York's did, at 30. The risk is that the Giants trade at $0.56 per share to win, and four of their last five games finished with more than 41.5 combined points, at 48, 61, 54 and 60. Trade on the Commanders and fewer than 40.5 points combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Pistons to win and 76ers to win

The Pistons trade at $0.80 per share to beat the Wizards, and the 76ers trade at $0.75 per share to beat the Raptors. Together, the two legs pay $16.11 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.62 per share for the pair.

Detroit is 7-3 and 4-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 122-111 win against Washington after a 121-116 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers and a 112-106 loss against Philadelphia. Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons with 22.3 points and 7.6 assists per game, and Ausar Thompson averages 8.4 rebounds. Jalen Duren and Isaiah Joe are out for Detroit. Washington is 4-8 and 2-2 at home, and it has lost five straight games, including 114-101 at Indiana, 122-111 at Detroit and 114-75 at Oklahoma City. Anthony Davis leads the Wizards with 25.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, and Trae Young averages 8.3 assists. Philadelphia is 9-3 and 4-2 at home, and it is coming off a 123-101 loss against Boston after a 127-121 win at Chicago. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers with 26.7 points per game, Joel Embiid averages 9.3 rebounds and LeBron James averages 6.5 assists. Toronto is 5-6 and 3-3 on the road, and it has lost three of its last five games, including 98-93 against Boston. RJ Barrett leads the Raptors with 20.5 points per game. Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes are out for Toronto. The risk is that Embiid and James are both day to day for Philadelphia, and Washington has Anthony Davis and a home date. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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