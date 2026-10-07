The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, and build a combo of picks that stand out for tonight and Thursday. The first links a Los Angeles Dodgers win at Atlanta in Game 4 of the National League Division Series with a New York Yankees win over Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, a combo that pays $27.15 on a $10 trade. The second links a Dallas win over Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football with more than 47.5 combined points, which pays $2.34 on a $1 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Wednesday prediction market combos

Combo 1: Yankees to win and Dodgers to win

The Dodgers trade at $0.57 per share to beat Atlanta at 6:00 p.m. ET, and the Yankees trade at $0.60 per share to beat Tampa Bay at 8:00 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $27.15 on a $10 trade, which works out to roughly $0.37 per share for the pair.

The Dodgers leg starts with a 3-1 win in Game 3 that put them up 2-1 in the series and one win from the National League Championship Series. Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out a postseason career-high 10 over seven innings, and Kike Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Chris Sale, followed two batters later by a Freddie Freeman homer. Atlanta has scored seven runs in the first three games, and Tyler Glasnow gets the ball for Los Angeles against Tyler Mahle.

The Yankees leg is a harder sell, since New York trails the series 0-2 and has scored only two runs in the first 18 innings. Max Fried gets the start at Yankee Stadium and is 5-1 with a 1.81 ERA in seven career starts against Tampa Bay, including 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA in three starts in 2025. The Yankees also won four of the six regular season games the teams played in the Bronx, and Ben Rice is 7 for 15 in the postseason after a two-homer Game 2. Tampa Bay counters with Nick Martinez (7-3, 2.38 ERA in 16 road starts), and Aaron Judge is off the roster with a calf strain. Trade on the Yankees and Dodgers combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Combo 2: Cowboys to win and more than 47.5 combined points

Dallas trades at $0.80 per share to beat Tampa Bay at AT&T Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET, and more than 47.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share. Together, the two legs pay $2.34 on a $1 trade, roughly $0.43 per share for the pair.

Dallas should win because Tampa Bay is the type of opponent the Cowboys typically roll at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is 2-2 and has played well since Week 1, with quarterback Dak Prescott at 105 of 150 for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys defense is still a concern, but the 0-4 Buccaneers are not built to exploit it right now. With Baker Mayfield out, undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels struggled in his NFL debut against Green Bay, and Tampa Bay was held to 4.5 yards per play.

The combined points should go to more than 47.5 because Dallas being a heavy home winner has historically meant points. In 13 games over the last five seasons, mostly in 2022 and 2023, Dallas was expected to win by more than a touchdown, and the combined points went to the more than side in 12 of them with one push, a 12-0-1 mark. The sample is dated, but the Cowboys are last in the NFL in yards per play allowed and struggled to slow running quarterbacks early in the season. Daniels can extend drives with his legs and help Tampa Bay do its part. Trade on the Cowboys and more than 47.5 points combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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