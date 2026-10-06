The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, and two Build a Combo picks stand out for Tuesday. The first pairs the Braves to beat the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series with Troy to beat Southern Miss, a prediction market combo that pays $20.46 on a $10 trade. The second links a Cowboys win over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football with more than 47.5 combined points, which pays $20.34 on a $10 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tuesday prediction market combos

Combo 1: Braves to win and Troy to win

Atlanta trades at $0.50 per share to beat Los Angeles at 6:00 p.m. ET, and Troy trades at $0.78 per share to beat Southern Miss at 8:00 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $2.46 on a $1 trade, which works out to $0.41 per share for the pair.

The Braves leg starts with Chris Sale, who gets the ball at Truist Park against Yoshinobu Yamamoto with the series tied 1-1 after Atlanta's 3-2 win in Game 2. On Aug. 27 in Atlanta, Sale threw a complete-game shutout against this lineup, striking out 11 with no walks in a 1-0 win. Atlanta went 5-1 against Los Angeles in the regular season and is 2-1 at home this postseason.

The Troy leg is a home game at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, where the Trojans are 2-2 against a Southern Miss team that is 1-3 after losses to Tulane, UConn, and Auburn, with quarterback Ethan Hampton dealing with a hand injury. Trade on the Braves and Troy combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Combo 2: Cowboys to win and more than 47.5 combined points

Dallas trades at $0.80 per share to beat Tampa Bay at AT&T Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET, and more than 47.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share. Together, the two legs pay $2.34 on a $1 trade, roughly $0.43 per share for the pair.

Dallas should win because Tampa Bay is the type of opponent the Cowboys typically roll at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is 2-2 and has played well since Week 1, with quarterback Dak Prescott at 105 of 150 for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. The Cowboys defense is still a concern, but the 0-4 Buccaneers are not built to exploit it right now. With Baker Mayfield out, undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels struggled in his NFL debut against Green Bay, and Tampa Bay was held to 4.5 yards per play.

The combined points should go to more than 47.5 because Dallas being a heavy home winner has historically meant points. In 13 games over the last five seasons, mostly in 2022 and 2023, Dallas was expected to win by more than a touchdown, and the combined points went to the more than side in 12 of them with one push, a 12-0-1 mark. The sample is dated, but the Cowboys are last in the NFL in yards per play allowed and struggled to slow running quarterbacks early in the season. Daniels can extend drives with his legs and help Tampa Bay do its part. Trade on the Cowboys and more than 47.5 points combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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