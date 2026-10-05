Combos let you pair multiple picks into a single trade for a bigger payout if every leg hits. Tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the Falcons and Saints at Caesars Superdome offers a perfect spot to pair NFL picks to win with the combined points market. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Monday Night Football prediction market combos

Combo: New Orleans to win, fewer than 47.5 combined points

New Orleans is trading at $0.525 per share on Polymarket to beat Atlanta at home, while the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for fewer than 47.5. Both teams enter at 1-2 this season, with New Orleans coming off a 35-27 loss to Las Vegas and Atlanta coming off a 35-14 win over Green Bay last week. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 3.85 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $38.48 if New Orleans wins and the two teams combine for 47 points or fewer. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo 2: Yankees to win, Braves to win

The Yankees are trading at $0.535 per share on Polymarket to beat Tampa Bay tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, while the Braves are trading at $0.505 per share to beat the Dodgers in Game 3 of their National League Division Series matchup. One scheduling note: the Yankees and Rays play tonight, Oct. 5, but the Braves and Dodgers meet in Game 3 of the NLDS, which is actually scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6:00 p.m. ET at Truist Park, not tonight. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 3.70 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $37.01 if the Yankees and Braves both win. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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