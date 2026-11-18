The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Wednesday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Miami Heat to win and the Cleveland Cavaliers to win, a combo that pays $18.17 on a $10 trade. The second links the Kansas Jayhawks to win and the Florida Gators to win in college basketball, a combo that pays $21.04 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Wednesday

Combo 1: Heat to win and Cavaliers to win

The Heat trade at $0.86 per share to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Cavaliers trade at $0.64 per share to beat the Memphis Grizzlies. Together, the two legs pay $18.17 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.55 per share for the pair.

Miami is 8-6 and 4-3 at home, and it has won five straight games, including 128-110 against Houston on Tuesday, 137-117 against Detroit and 133-121 against Cleveland. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Heat with 28.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game, and Davion Mitchell averages 9.2 assists. Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic and Myron Gardner are day to day. Milwaukee is 1-13 and 0-6 on the road, and it has lost five straight games, including 113-106 against Atlanta, 107-99 at Orlando and 123-112 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tyler Herro leads the Bucks with 20.3 points per game, and Kel'el Ware averages 6.8 rebounds. Ousmane Dieng is out. Cleveland is 8-7 and 6-2 at home, and it has won three of its last five games, including 126-115 against Chicago on Tuesday, 127-117 against Dallas and 115-107 at New York. Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavaliers with 24.1 points per game, Jarrett Allen averages 8.8 rebounds, and James Harden averages 6.1 assists. Evan Mobley, Sam Merrill and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are out, and Jaylon Tyson and Peyton Watson are day to day. Memphis is 10-4 and 7-0 on the road, and it has won four of its last five games, including 136-120 at Washington on Tuesday, 129-110 against Brooklyn and 142-111 at New Orleans. Cameron Boozer leads the Grizzlies with 16.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, and Cam Spencer averages 5.4 assists. GG Jackson, Isaiah Stewart, Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Richie Saunders are out. The risk is that both legs have to win, Cleveland is without Mobley, and Memphis is a perfect 7-0 on the road. Trade on the Heat and Cavaliers combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Kansas to win and Florida to win

Florida trades at $0.57 per share to beat Houston, and Kansas trades at $0.79 per share to beat West Virginia. Together, the two legs pay $21.04 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.48 per share for the pair.

Florida is 5-0 and 2-0 at home, and it is coming off an 86-78 win against Notre Dame on Tuesday after an 83-54 win against Merrimack and an 81-72 win at Florida State. Thomas Haugh leads the Gators with 16.6 points per game, and Alex Condon averages 9.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Houston is 4-0, and it is coming off an 85-73 win against Rutgers on Tuesday after a 92-46 win against Jacksonville State and an 86-68 win against California. Dedan Thomas Jr. leads the Cougars with 18.5 points and 6.0 assists per game, and Delrecco Gillespie averages 6.2 rebounds. Kansas is 4-0, and it is coming off a 102-77 win against UNLV on Tuesday after an 89-69 win at Kentucky and an 89-45 win against Middle Tennessee. Tre White leads the Jayhawks with 19.0 points per game, and Tyran Stokes averages 8.0 rebounds. West Virginia is 4-0, and it is coming off a 76-70 win at Auburn on Tuesday after a 75-61 win against Mercer. Miles Sadler leads the Mountaineers with 17.8 points and 6.8 assists per game, and Amadou Seini averages 6.2 rebounds. The risk is that both legs have to win, Florida faces an unbeaten Houston team, and West Virginia has beaten Auburn on a neutral court this week. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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