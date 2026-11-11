The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Wednesday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the New York Knicks to win and the San Antonio Spurs to win, a combo that pays $16.92 on a $10 trade. The second links the Denver Nuggets to win and the Los Angeles Lakers to win, a combo that pays $18.19 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Prediction market combo picks Wednesday

Combo 1: Knicks to win and Spurs to win

The Knicks trade at $0.64 per share to beat the Cavaliers, and the Spurs trade at $0.91 per share to beat the Bulls. Together, the two legs pay $16.92 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.59 per share for the pair.

New York is 6-4 and 4-2 at home, and it has won four of its last five games, including 117-85 against Milwaukee on Tuesday and 109-97 at Cleveland. The Knicks have allowed 95.0 points per game across those five games, and Jalen Brunson leads them with 25.9 points per game. Cleveland is 5-6 and 1-4 on the road, and it has lost four of its last five games. Sam Merrill is out for the Cavaliers, and Jaylon Tyson is questionable. San Antonio is 9-2 and 5-0 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including 122-96 at Phoenix and 125-103 at Portland. Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 30.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Chicago is 1-8 and 0-3 at home, and it has lost five straight games while allowing 129.2 points per game. The risk is that Devin Vassell is questionable for San Antonio, Tobias Harris is out, and the Knicks leg depends on a Cleveland team that scored 124 points at Charlotte in its last game. Trade on the Knicks and Spurs combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Nuggets to win and Lakers to win

The Nuggets trade at $0.61 per share to beat the Grizzlies, and the Lakers trade at $0.88 per share to beat the Bucks. Together, the two legs pay $18.19 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.55 per share for the pair.

Denver is 5-4 and 2-2 on the road, and it has won three of its last five games, including 114-102 at Indiana and 127-120 at Phoenix. Nikola Jokic averages 23.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game, and Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets with 25.8 points per game. Julian Strawther is out for Denver. Memphis is 7-3 and 5-0 on the road but 2-3 at home, and it has lost three of its last five games. Ty Jerome leads the Grizzlies with 26.7 points per game, and Cameron Boozer averages 9.7 rebounds. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Quinten Post are out for Memphis, and Isaiah Stewart is questionable. Los Angeles is 10-2 and 5-1 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including 124-114 at Atlanta and 121-116 at Detroit. Luka Doncic leads the Lakers with 39.3 points and 7.9 assists per game, and Walker Kessler averages 10.8 rebounds. Milwaukee is 1-10 and 0-5 on the road, and it has lost its last five games, including 117-97 against Boston. The risk is that Denver is the road team against a Memphis club that has beaten Toronto and Sacramento by wide margins, and Quentin Grimes is questionable for the Lakers. Trade on the NBA combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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