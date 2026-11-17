The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tuesday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs to win, a combo that pays $16.52 on a $10 trade. The second links the Duke Blue Devils to win and the Arkansas Razorbacks to win in college basketball, a combo that pays $23.40 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Prediction market combo picks Tuesday

Combo 1: Lakers to win and Spurs to win

The Lakers trade at $0.73 per share to beat the Charlotte Hornets, and the Spurs trade at $0.79 per share to beat the Detroit Pistons. Together, the two legs pay $16.52 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.61 per share for the pair.

Los Angeles is 12-2 and 5-1 at home, and it has won five straight games, including 131-123 at Phoenix, 123-112 at Milwaukee and 124-114 at Atlanta. Luka Doncic leads the Lakers with 39.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, and Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler are out. Charlotte is 4-9 and 1-5 on the road, and it has lost four of its last five games, including 113-105 at the Los Angeles Clippers and 119-80 against Boston. Brandon Miller leads the Hornets with 19.2 points per game, and Kon Knueppel and Dennis Schroder are out. San Antonio is 12-2 and 5-2 at home, and it has won five straight games, including 110-102 at Utah, 123-85 against Golden State and 124-119 at Chicago. Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 28.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, and Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance are out. Detroit is 8-4 and 5-2 on the road, and it has lost three of its last five games, including 137-117 at Miami and 121-116 against the Lakers. Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons with 25.7 points and 7.9 assists per game, and Duncan Robinson, Taurean Prince, Ron Holland and Jalen Duren are out. The risk is that both legs have to win, Los Angeles is without Reaves and Kessler, and Detroit is 5-2 on the road. Trade on the Lakers and Spurs combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Duke to win and Arkansas to win

Duke trades at $0.77 per share to beat Illinois, and Arkansas trades at $0.52 per share to beat Indiana. Together, the two legs pay $23.40 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.43 per share for the pair.

Duke is 3-1 and ranked No. 5, and it has played all four of its games at home, including a 90-47 win against SIU Edwardsville, a 79-73 loss against Michigan State and a 113-52 win against Coastal Carolina. Patrick Ngongba II leads the Blue Devils with 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and Cayden Boozer averages 5.2 assists. Illinois is 3-1 and ranked No. 10, and it is coming off a 108-86 win against Sam Houston after an 84-78 loss at Texas Tech. Andrej Stojakovic leads the Fighting Illini with 22.2 points per game. Arkansas is 3-1 and ranked No. 20, and it is coming off a 79-66 win against Central Arkansas after a 76-53 win against Robert Morris and a 91-72 loss at Virginia. Jeremiah Wilkinson leads the Razorbacks with 14.5 points per game, and Cooper Bowser averages 7.0 rebounds. Indiana is 4-0 with all four games at home, and it is coming off a 90-66 win against Tennessee Tech after an 83-80 win against Syracuse. Bryce Lindsay leads the Hoosiers with 13.8 points per game, and Markus Burton averages 5.0 assists. The risk is that Arkansas is on the road and lost 91-72 at Virginia in its only road game, and Duke already lost to Michigan State this season. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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