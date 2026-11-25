The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Wednesday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Los Angeles Rams to win by more than 2.5 points against the Green Bay Packers with fewer than 43.5 combined points, a combo that pays $38.15 on a $10 trade. The second links the Houston Rockets to win against the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors to win against the Sacramento Kings, a combo that pays $17.59 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks for Wednesday

Combo 1: Rams to win by more than 2.5 points and fewer than 43.5 combined points

The Rams winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.51 per share, and fewer than 43.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share. Together, the two legs pay $38.15 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.26 per share for the pair.

Los Angeles is 6-4 and 4-1 on the road, and it has won four straight games, including 34-6 at Arizona, 20-13 at Washington and 24-9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams have allowed 67 points across their last five games, an average of 13.4. Matthew Stafford has completed 248 of 372 passes for 2,623 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, Puka Nacua has 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns, and Kyren Williams has rushed for 616 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Davante Adams is on injured reserve, and center Coleman Shelton is out. Green Bay is 6-4 and 3-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 10-30 loss against Minnesota after a 45-27 win at New England. Jordan Love has completed 232 of 368 passes for 2,838 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions, and Christian Watson has 52 catches for 916 yards and seven touchdowns. Four of the Rams' last five games finished with fewer than 43.5 combined points, and three of the Packers' did. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Rockets to win and Warriors to win

The Rockets trade at $0.78 per share to beat the Suns, and the Warriors trade at $0.71 per share to beat the Kings. Together, the two legs pay $17.59 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.57 per share for the pair.

Houston is 13-5 and 8-1 at home, and it is coming off a 116-104 win against the Los Angeles Clippers after a 124-133 loss at Denver and a 119-104 win at Indiana. The Rockets have scored 616 points across their last five games, an average of 123.2. Alperen Sengun averages 21.9 points, 7.0 assists and 9.2 rebounds. Phoenix is 9-7, and it has won four of its last five games, including 123-119 at New Orleans, 111-101 at Utah and 117-105 at Denver. Devin Booker averages 24.5 points, Miles Bridges averages 7.3 rebounds, and center Mark Williams is out. Golden State is 9-8 and 7-1 at home, and it is coming off an 88-87 win against Boston after losing four straight games, including 98-126 at Memphis and 85-123 at San Antonio. Yaxel Lendeborg averages 19.2 points and 7.4 rebounds, and Draymond Green averages 6.3 assists. Sacramento is 2-15, and Darius Acuff Jr. averages 24.6 points and 7.2 assists, while Domantas Sabonis averages 13.5 rebounds. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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