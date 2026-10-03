Prediction market combos let you pair multiple picks into a single trade for a bigger payout if every leg hits, and Saturday's loaded college football slate offers numerous opportunities to pair games. Michigan visits Minnesota at noon ET, the same time Notre Dame travels to North Carolina. Ohio State visits Iowa and Florida visits Missouri, both at 3:30 p.m. ET. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

College football prediction market combos

Combo 1: Minnesota to lose by fewer than 7.5 points to Michigan, Notre Dame to win

Minnesota losing by fewer than 7.5 points at home to Michigan, which includes an outright Minnesota win, trades at $0.575 per share on Polymarket, while Notre Dame trades at $0.935 per share to win on the road at North Carolina. Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey has thrown for 890 yards and eight touchdowns through four games, including a 290-yard, two-touchdown season opener against Buffalo. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 1.86 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $18.60 if Minnesota stays within one score of Michigan and Notre Dame wins. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo 2: Ohio State to win, Missouri to lose by fewer than 7.5 points to Florida

Ohio State trades at $0.845 per share on Polymarket to win on the road at Iowa, while Missouri losing by fewer than 7.5 points at home to Florida, which includes an outright Missouri win, trades at $0.595 per share. Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns in his debut as the Tigers' starter. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 1.99 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $19.89 if Ohio State wins and Missouri stays within one score of Florida. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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