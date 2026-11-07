The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's college football slate has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links Oregon vs. Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. ET with Alabama vs. LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET, a combo that pays $19.59 on a $10 trade. The second links Kentucky vs. Tennessee at 6:15 p.m. ET with Georgia vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET, a combo that pays $23.57 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Prediction market combo picks Saturday

Combo 1: Ohio State to win and LSU to win

Ohio State trades at $0.74 per share to beat Oregon, and LSU trades at $0.68 per share to beat Alabama. Together, the two legs pay $19.59 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.51 per share for the pair.

Ohio State is 6-2 and 4-1 in the Big Ten, and it is coming off a 30-18 loss at USC on Oct. 31 after a 19-15 win at Indiana. Running back Bo Jackson has rushed for 637 yards, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has 62 catches for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns. Oregon is 5-3 and 3-2 in the Big Ten, and it is coming off a 34-26 win against Northwestern on Oct. 31 after a 21-10 loss at Illinois. Running back Jordon Davison has rushed for 439 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Dakorien Moore has 41 catches for 545 yards and six touchdowns. LSU is 6-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 38-17 win at Auburn on Oct. 24 after a 31-0 win against Mississippi State. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has completed 180 of 256 passes for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions, and running back Dilin Jones has rushed for 657 yards and six touchdowns. Alabama is 6-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 31-20 win against Texas A&M on Oct. 24 after a 26-10 loss at Tennessee. Quarterback Keelon Russell has completed 148 of 221 passes for 2,057 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions. The risk is that Ohio State lost 30-18 at USC last week, and LSU lost 35-34 in overtime at Kentucky earlier this season. Trade on the Ohio State and LSU combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Tennessee to win and Georgia to win

Tennessee trades at $0.66 per share to beat Kentucky, and Georgia trades at $0.62 per share to beat Ole Miss. Together, the two legs pay $23.57 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.42 per share for the pair.

Tennessee is 6-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 27-24 loss at South Carolina on Oct. 24 after a 26-10 win against Alabama. Quarterback George MacIntyre has completed 69 of 103 passes for 728 yards and two touchdowns, and running back DeSean Bishop has rushed for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns. Kentucky is 7-1 and 5-1 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 34-17 win against Vanderbilt on Oct. 24 after a 21-13 win at Oklahoma and a 35-34 overtime win against LSU. Quarterback Kenny Minchey has completed 160 of 232 passes for 1,755 yards and 14 touchdowns with one interception. Georgia is 7-1 and 5-1 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 27-8 win against Florida on Oct. 31 after a 27-24 loss against Auburn. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has completed 130 of 181 passes for 1,671 yards and 16 touchdowns, and running back Dwight Phillips Jr. has rushed for 415 yards. Ole Miss is 6-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 45-15 win against Auburn on Oct. 31 after a 34-27 loss at Texas. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has completed 189 of 296 passes for 2,189 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions. The risk is that Tennessee is facing a Kentucky team that is 7-1, and Georgia is on the road against an Ole Miss team that scored 45 points last week. Trade on the college football combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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