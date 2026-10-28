The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Wednesday's slate. The first links the Milwaukee Brewers to win with fewer than 6.5 combined runs against the Tampa Bay Rays in World Series Game 5 at 8 p.m. ET, a combo that pays $34.29 on a $10 trade. The second links the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder to both win in the NBA, a combo that pays $22.47 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Wednesday prediction market combo picks

Combo 1: Brewers to win and fewer than 6.5 runs

Milwaukee trades at $0.60 per share to beat Tampa Bay in Game 5, and fewer than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.48 per share. Together, the two legs pay $34.29 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.29 per share for the pair.

Milwaukee leads the series 3-1 after winning 3-2, 5-4 and 10-1 before Tampa Bay won Game 4, 4-3 in 12 innings. The Brewers finished 103-59, and Jacob Misiorowski, who went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts in the regular season, starts for them. Tampa Bay finished 98-64, went 55-26 at home and has scored 2, 4, 1 and 4 runs in the series, and it has not confirmed a Game 5 starter. Game 5 is at Tropicana Field. The risk is that only one of the four games finished with fewer than 6.5 combined runs, at 5, so the other three, at 9, 11 and 7, would have broken the combo. Trade on the Brewers and fewer than 6.5 runs combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: 76ers and Thunder to win

Philadelphia trades at $0.65 per share to beat Indiana at 7 p.m. ET, and Oklahoma City trades at $0.67 per share to beat Dallas at 9:30 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $22.47 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.44 per share for the pair.

Philadelphia is 3-1 and has won each of its three games by at least six points, before a 106-93 loss to Detroit, with Tyrese Maxey averaging 28.8 points. Indiana is 2-2 and 0-1 at home, and Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith are day-to-day while T.J. McConnell is out. Oklahoma City is 4-0 after a 125-114 win against Phoenix, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 27.2 points, and it will be without Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso. Dallas is 2-2 and 0-1 at home, with Cooper Flagg averaging 25.0 points and 6.3 assists. The risk is that both teams are on the road, and Dallas won 113-109 at Miami in its last game. Trade on the NBA combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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