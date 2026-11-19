The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Houston Texans to win and fewer than 44.5 combined points to be scored against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, a combo that pays $20.49 on a $10 trade. The second links the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks to win in the NBA, a combo that pays $20.94 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks Thursday

Combo 1: Texans to win and fewer than 44.5 points

The Texans trade at $0.85 per share to beat the Colts, and fewer than 44.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share. Together, the two legs pay $20.49 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.49 per share for the pair.

Houston is 3-6 and 0-4 at home, and it is coming off a 27-24 loss at Cleveland after a 44-22 win at the Los Angeles Chargers and a 27-21 loss against the New York Giants. The Texans have scored 149 points across their last five games, an average of 29.8, and they have allowed 110, an average of 22.0. C.J. Stroud has completed 201 of 320 passes for 2,462 yards and 19 touchdowns with three interceptions. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive end Danielle Hunter, tight end Brevin Jordan and running back Woody Marks are out. Indianapolis is 3-7 and 1-4 on the road, and it is coming off a 24-22 win against Miami after a 27-23 loss against Dallas and a 42-7 loss at Jacksonville. The Colts have scored 84 points across their last five games, an average of 16.8. Daniel Jones has completed 193 of 324 passes for 1,830 yards and seven touchdowns with 12 interceptions, and running back Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 739 yards and eight touchdowns. Cornerback Charvarius Ward and offensive tackles Jalen Travis and Bernhard Raimann are out. Only one of Houston's last five games and one of Indianapolis' finished with fewer than 44.5 combined points, at 29 and 26. The risk is that both legs have to hit, Houston is 0-4 at home, and four of the Texans' last five games and four of the Colts' last five finished with more than 44.5 combined points. Trade on the Texans combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Spurs to win and Knicks to win

The Spurs trade at $0.88 per share to beat the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Knicks trade at $0.51 per share to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves. Together, the two legs pay $20.94 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.48 per share for the pair.

San Antonio is 12-3 and 7-0 on the road, but it is 5-3 at home, and it is coming off a 105-93 loss against Detroit on Tuesday after a 110-102 win at Utah and a 123-85 win against Golden State. Victor Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 28.4 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, and De'Aaron Fox averages 5.5 assists. Dylan Harper, Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance are out. The Clippers are 4-9 and 0-5 on the road, and they are coming off a 132-107 loss against Utah on Tuesday after a 113-105 win against Charlotte and a 113-112 win against Oklahoma City. Darius Garland leads Los Angeles with 21.2 points and 6.9 assists per game, and Rui Hachimura averages 5.9 rebounds. Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal and Jordan Miller are out. New York is 8-6 and 4-3 on the road, and it has won three of its last five games, including 111-102 at Toronto on Tuesday and 112-108 at Toronto on Sunday. Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks with 27.0 points and 5.9 assists per game, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 14.1 rebounds. SportsLine lists no Knicks injuries. Minnesota is 11-4 and 7-2 at home, and it is coming off a 106-105 win against Portland on Tuesday. Ayo Dosunmu leads the Timberwolves with 18.6 points per game, Rudy Gobert averages 11.1 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball averages 5.5 assists. Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark are out, and Jonathan Kuminga and Zyon Pullin are day to day. The risk is that both legs have to win, San Antonio just lost at home to Detroit, and the Knicks are the road team in a game priced as a coin flip. Trade today's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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