Prediction market combos let you pair multiple picks into a single trade for a bigger payout if every leg hits. Friday features a loaded college football slate, headlined by Liberty-Delaware and Pittsburgh-Virginia Tech, while the NHL regular season opens with the Capitals visiting the Hurricanes. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Friday college football, NHL prediction market combos

Combo 1: Liberty to win, Pittsburgh to lose by fewer than 4 points at Virginia Tech

Liberty trades at $0.705 per share on Polymarket to win on the road at Delaware, while Pittsburgh losing by fewer than 4 points at Virginia Tech, which includes an outright Pittsburgh win, trades at $0.67 per share. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 2.12 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $21.20 if Liberty wins and Pittsburgh stays within 3 points of Virginia Tech. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo 2: Carolina Hurricanes to win, Penn State to win

Carolina trades at $0.575 per share on Polymarket to beat Washington in the Hurricanes' home opener, while Penn State trades at $0.565 per share to win on the road against Northwestern. Pairing both legs into a combo multiplies to a payout of roughly 3.08 times the stake, meaning a $10 trade would return about $30.80 if both the Hurricanes and Penn State win tonight. Trade this combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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