The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Friday at prediction markets. One links the Tampa Bay Rays to beat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the ALCS with more than 6.5 combined runs, a combo that pays $35.38 on a $10 trade. The other links Memphis to beat Tulane with Purdue to beat Washington in college football, a combo that pays $22.27 on a $10 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Friday prediction market combos

Combo: Rays to win and more than 6.5 combined runs

The Rays trade at $0.50 per share to beat the Guardians at 8:00 p.m. ET, and more than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.52 per share. Together, the two legs pay $35.38 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.28 per share for the pair.

The Rays leg starts with a series that Cleveland leads 2-1 after a 3-2 win in Game 3 on Thursday. Tampa Bay lost Game 1 7-3, won Game 2 3-1, and has scored eight runs in the three games, and it won 98 games this season to the Guardians' 85. ESPN lists Nick Martinez as the Tampa Bay starter and Shawn Armstrong as the Cleveland starter.

The run leg leans on Game 1. Only that 10-run game finished with more than 6.5 combined runs, while Game 2 had four and Game 3 had five, so the series is averaging 6.3 runs per game. The combo pays only if Tampa Bay wins and the teams combine for seven runs or more. Trade on the Rays combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo: Memphis to win and Purdue to win

Memphis trades at $0.71 per share to beat Tulane at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Purdue trades at $0.62 per share to beat Washington at 8:00 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $22.27 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.45 per share for the pair.

The Memphis leg starts with a 5-1 team that has scored 231 points, an average of 38.5, and is coming off a 38-13 win against UAB on Oct. 10. Its only loss was 38-20 at Boise State. Tulane is 2-3 and has scored only 92 points in five games, including 20 in a 20-17 loss at Army last Saturday.

The Purdue leg is the riskier half. The Boilermakers are 3-3 and 2-1 in the Big Ten with wins of 24-17 at Illinois and 41-13 against Minnesota, but they have allowed 188 points, including 52 at UCLA and 49 against Notre Dame. Washington is 3-3 and 0-3 in the Big Ten after a 41-24 loss to Iowa. The risk is that the two games start 30 minutes apart and each needs a home team or a Memphis road win to hold. Trade on the Memphis and Purdue to win combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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