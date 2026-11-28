The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links Ohio State to win against Michigan, LSU to win at Arkansas and South Carolina to win at Clemson, a combo that pays $20.47 on a $10 trade. The second links Tennessee to win at Vanderbilt, Oregon to win against Washington and USC to win at UCLA, a combo that pays $21.58 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks for Rivalry Week

Combo 1: Ohio State to win, LSU to win and South Carolina to win

Ohio State trades at $0.78 per share to beat Michigan, LSU trades at $0.85 per share to beat Arkansas, and South Carolina trades at $0.71 per share to beat Clemson. Together, the three legs pay $20.47 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.49 per share for the combination.

Ohio State is 7-4 and 5-1 at home, but it has lost its last game, 28-31 at Nebraska, after a 28-19 win against Northwestern. Julian Sayin has completed 131 of 192 passes for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions, and Jeremiah Smith has 86 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns. Michigan is 6-5 and 1-2 on the road, and it has won its last game, 18-16 against UCLA, with Bryce Underwood completing 85 of 156 passes for 1,077 yards. LSU is 6-5 and 1-3 on the road, and it has lost three straight games, 13-27 at Tennessee, 21-22 against Texas and 13-31 against Alabama. Sam Leavitt has completed 269 of 379 passes for 3,019 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, and Dilin Jones has rushed for 888 yards. Arkansas is 4-7 and 3-3 at home, and it lost its last game, 3-45 at Texas, after a 34-6 win against South Carolina. KJ Jackson has completed 195 of 331 passes for 2,231 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. South Carolina is 6-5 and 2-2 on the road, and it has lost two straight games, 6-34 against Georgia and 6-34 at Arkansas. LaNorris Sellers has completed 182 of 292 passes for 2,187 yards and 17 touchdowns and has rushed for 661 yards and seven touchdowns. Clemson is 7-4 and 3-3 at home, and it won its last game, 20-10 at Duke, after a 6-20 loss against Georgia Tech. Tait Reynolds has completed 156 of 241 passes for 1,449 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. Trade on the Ohio State, LSU and South Carolina combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Tennessee to win, Oregon to win and USC to win

Tennessee trades at $0.84 per share to beat Vanderbilt, Oregon trades at $0.84 per share to beat Washington, and USC trades at $0.64 per share to beat UCLA. Together, the three legs pay $21.58 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.46 per share for the combination.

Tennessee is 9-2 and 3-1 on the road, and it has won three straight games, including 27-13 against LSU, 22-7 at Texas A&M and 34-6 against Kentucky. DeSean Bishop has rushed for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns, and George MacIntyre has completed 103 of 155 passes for 1,041 yards. Vanderbilt is 4-7 and 3-3 at home, and it has lost two straight games, 27-34 at Florida and 6-21 against Alabama. Jared Curtis has completed 182 of 289 passes for 2,080 yards and 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions, and Junior Sherrill has 69 catches for 996 yards. Oregon is 8-3 and 5-1 at home, and it has won four straight games, including 45-7 at Michigan State, 31-7 against Michigan and 41-28 at Ohio State. Dylan Raiola has completed 162 of 247 passes for 1,929 yards and 16 touchdowns with two interceptions. Washington is 7-4 and 3-1 on the road, and it has won two straight games, 27-24 against Indiana and 21-14 at Michigan State. Demond Williams Jr. has completed 188 of 294 passes for 2,182 yards and 14 touchdowns. USC is 8-3 and 2-2 on the road, and it won its last game, 35-21 against Maryland, after a 13-27 loss at Indiana. Jayden Maiava has completed 245 of 373 passes for 3,072 yards and 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions. UCLA is 10-1 and 6-0 at home, but it lost its last game, 16-18 at Michigan, and Wayne Knight has rushed for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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