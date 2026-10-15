The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Thursday, October 15. One links the Seattle Seahawks to beat the Denver Broncos with fewer than 40.5 combined points on Thursday Night Football, a combo that pays $33.35 on a $10 trade. The other links the Cleveland Guardians to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the ALCS with the Los Angeles Dodgers to beat the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS, a combo that pays $29.86 on a $10 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Thursday prediction market combos

Combo: Seahawks to win and fewer than 40.5 combined points

The Seahawks trade at $0.57 per share to beat the Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET, and fewer than 40.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share. Together, the two legs pay $33.35 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.30 per share for the pair.

The Seattle leg starts with a 3-2 team that has scored 134 points, an average of 26.8, and won each of its three games by at least three points, 13-10 against New England, 31-7 at Arizona and 30-23 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both of Seattle's losses came by three points or fewer, including a 32-29 loss against San Francisco on Sunday. Denver is also 3-2 and has allowed 111 points in five games, and cornerback Riley Moss and safety Talanoa Hufanga are both questionable.

The points leg leans on Denver's offense and how Seattle has won. Denver has scored 97 points, an average of 19.4, and three of its five games finished with fewer than 40.5 combined points, with totals of 33, 38, and 40. Two of Seattle's three wins finished below that mark, with 23 and 38 combined points. Both teams play on four days of rest, and the forecast at Empower Field at Mile High is 47 degrees. The combo pays only if Seattle wins and the teams combine for 40 points or fewer. Trade on the Denver vs. Seahawks combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo: Guardians to win and Dodgers to win

The Guardians trade at $0.55 per share to beat the Rays in Game 3 of the ALCS at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the Dodgers trade at $0.58 per share to beat the Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS at 8:00 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $29.86 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.33 per share for the pair.

The Guardians' leg starts with a series that is tied 1-1 and now moves home to Cleveland. Cleveland won Game 1 at Tampa Bay 7-3 and lost Game 2 3-1, and it comes in after winning the last three games of the Division Series, 9-3, 9-5 and 2-0, to win that series three games to two. Gavin Williams starts for Cleveland and is 1-0 in the postseason with a 1.54 ERA, while Griffin Jax starts for Tampa Bay and is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA. The Rays won 98 games this season to the Guardians' 85.

The Dodgers' leg is a prediction that Los Angeles stays alive. Milwaukee leads the NLCS 3-0 after winning 2-1, 7-4 and 6-2, and Los Angeles has scored only seven runs in the three games. Tyler Glasnow starts for the Dodgers and is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA this postseason, and Milwaukee has not named its starter, while the Dodgers won 100 games this season and beat Atlanta three games to one in the Division Series. The risk is that the two legs play seven hours apart, and each needs a home team to win. Trade on the Guardians to win and Dodgers combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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