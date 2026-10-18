The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo predictions stand out for Sunday perfect for making NFL predictions. One links the Chiefs, Rams and Patriots to win, a three leg combo that pays $18.57 on a $10 trade. The other links the Panthers to beat the Eagles with the Ravens to beat the Browns, a combo that pays $25.25 on a $10 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Sunday prediction market combos

Combo: Chiefs, Rams and Patriots to all win

Kansas City trades at $0.79 per share to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Rams trade at $0.88 per share to beat Arizona at 4:05 p.m. ET, and New England trades at $0.76 per share to beat the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. ET. Together, the three legs pay $18.57 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.54 per share for the group.

The Chiefs leg starts with a 4-0 team that has scored 118 points and allowed 77, including a 33-30 overtime win against Indianapolis and a 30-27 win at Las Vegas, and the Chargers are 0-5, with each loss coming by 12 points or fewer. The Rams leg is a home prediction. Los Angeles is 2-3 and has scored 119 points and allowed 120, while Arizona is 1-4 and has allowed 162 points, an average of 32.4. The Patriots leg is the earliest. New England is 3-2 and is coming off a 45-17 win against Las Vegas, and the Jets are 2-3 after a 20-17 overtime loss to Green Bay on Sept. 20.

The risk is that all three higher-priced sides must win across three different kickoff times, and the Chargers have kept each of their last three games within eight points. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combo: Panthers to win and Ravens to win

Carolina trades at $0.61 per share to beat Philadelphia at 1:00 p.m. ET, and Baltimore trades at $0.62 per share to beat Cleveland at 1:00 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $25.25 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.40 per share for the pair.

The Panthers leg starts with the Eagles' quarterback situation. Philadelphia is 2-3 and has scored 92 points and allowed 112, and ESPN reports Jalen Hurts has been ruled out. Carolina is 2-2 and has scored 121 points, including 37 in a loss to Chicago in the opener. The Ravens leg is a road prediction. Baltimore is 4-1 and has scored 146 points and allowed 119, with a 30-23 overtime win at Atlanta on Oct. 11 and a 34-31 win against Dallas. ESPN also lists Lamar Jackson among the players ruled out, and Huntley passed for 201 yards in the win at Atlanta.

Cleveland is 3-2 and has scored 93 points and allowed 112, with wins of 21-18 against Carolina and 27-24 against Pittsburgh and a 17-12 loss on Oct. 11. The risk is that both games kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and each side is trading near $0.60 per share. Trade on the NFL combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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