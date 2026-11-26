The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thanksgiving has two Build a Combo predictions that stand out. The first links the Chicago Bears to win at the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys to win against the Philadelphia Eagles, a combo that pays $23.47 on a $10 trade. The second links the Cowboys to win, the Buffalo Bills not to win by more than 3.5 points against the Kansas City Chiefs and Texas Tech to win against TCU, a combo that pays $24.70 on a $10 trade. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prediction market combo picks for Thanksgiving

Combo 1: Bears to win and Cowboys to win

The Bears trade at $0.52 per share to beat the Lions, and the Cowboys trade at $0.80 per share to beat the Eagles. Together, the two legs pay $23.47 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.43 per share for the pair.

Chicago is 8-2 and 3-1 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including 21-13 against New Orleans, 27-24 against Tampa Bay and 34-17 at Seattle. Caleb Williams has completed 149 of 218 passes for 1,727 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions, D'Andre Swift has rushed for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns, and cornerback Kyler Gordon, running back Roschon Johnson and safety Elijah Hicks are out. Detroit is 8-2 and 6-0 at home, and it has also won five straight games, but it is 2-8 in its last 10 Thanksgiving games and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is out. Jared Goff has completed 225 of 332 passes for 2,716 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions, and Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns. Dallas is 5-6 and 2-4 at home, and it has won its last four Thanksgiving games, including 31-28 against Kansas City last year. Dak Prescott has completed 276 of 420 passes for 3,049 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions, CeeDee Lamb has 88 catches for 1,108 yards and nine touchdowns, and Philadelphia is 3-7 with quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve. Trade on the Bears and Cowboys combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Combo 2: Cowboys to win, Bills not to win by more than 3.5 points and Texas Tech to win

The Cowboys trade at $0.80 per share to beat the Eagles, the Bills not winning by more than 3.5 points against the Chiefs trades at $0.56 per share, and Texas Tech trades at $0.87 per share to beat TCU. Together, the three legs pay $24.70 on a $10 trade, or roughly $0.40 per share for the combination.

Dallas is coming off a 51-30 win against Tennessee after a 40-46 loss against San Francisco and a 27-23 win at Indianapolis, and it scored 38 points in a win at Philadelphia on Oct. 26. The Eagles have lost four of their last five games, scoring 75 points across them, an average of 15.0, and linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and cornerback Jonathan Jones are out. Buffalo is 9-1 and has won five straight games, with margins of 17, 19, 17, 26 and 3 points, and it has allowed 67 points across them, an average of 13.4. Kansas City is 8-2, Patrick Mahomes has completed 226 of 337 passes for 2,709 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions, and running back Kenneth Walker III is out. Texas Tech is 10-1 and 6-0 at home, and it is coming off a 20-10 win at Baylor and a 52-27 win at Oklahoma State. J'Koby Williams has rushed for 1,195 yards and nine touchdowns on 159 carries, and Will Hammond has completed 140 of 206 passes for 1,566 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions. TCU is 5-6, and Jaden Craig has completed 223 of 344 passes for 2,664 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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