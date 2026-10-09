The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Two Build a Combo picks stand out. One links a Cleveland Guardians win in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Saturday with a Milwaukee Brewers win in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday, a combo that pays $32.78 on a $10 trade. The other links Louisville and Washington to win on Friday night, a combo that pays $53.90 on a $20 trade. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Trade on Kalshi before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Friday prediction market combos

MLB combo: Guardians to win and Brewers to win

Cleveland trades at $0.56 per share to beat the Chicago White Sox in Game 5 on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET, and Milwaukee trades at $0.50 per share to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $32.78 on a $10 trade, which works out to roughly $0.305 per share for the pair.

The Guardians leg comes down to a series that is tied 2-2. Chicago won the first two games in Cleveland, 3-0 and 4-3, and Cleveland answered with a 9-3 win and a 9-5 win in Chicago, scoring nine runs in each. Game 5 returns to Progressive Field, where Gavin Williams is the projected starter, and Cleveland is 21-13 in games he starts. Chicago's projected starter is Sean Burke, and the White Sox are 16-12 in his starts, so the pitching matchup is close, and the home park and the lineup that just put up 18 runs in two games tip it toward Cleveland.

The Brewers leg starts at American Family Field, where Milwaukee is 57-26 this season. The Brewers are 105-60 on SportsLine's season logs against 103-63 for the Dodgers, and the projected starter is Jacob Misiorowski, with Milwaukee 23-8 in his starts. Los Angeles is projected to start Tarik Skubal and is 9-2 in his starts, so the pitching matchup is close to even, and the home park decides it. Milwaukee also arrives after a walk-off from Jackson Chourio in the National League Division Series. Trade on the MLB Playoffs combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Combo 2: Louisville to win and Washington to win

Louisville trades at $0.62 per share to beat Florida State at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, and Washington trades at $0.57 per share to beat Iowa at 9:00 p.m. ET. Together, the two legs pay $53.90 on a $20 trade, which works out to roughly $0.37 per share for the pair.

The Louisville leg is a home game for a 2-3 team that has lost all three of its defeats by exactly three points: 41-38 to Ole Miss, 30-27 to Wake Forest and 31-28 at NC State. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has passed for 307, 332, 177, 324 and 254 yards in the five games, and the Cardinals beat SMU 41-31 and Villanova 59-13. Florida State is 3-2, with wins over New Mexico State, Central Arkansas and Virginia and losses of 50-36 at Alabama and 27-24 to SMU.

The Washington leg is a home game against a 20th-ranked Iowa team that is 4-1 but has leaned on close results, beating Iowa State 16-13 and Michigan 20-19, before a 31-14 loss to Ohio State last Saturday. Quarterback Hank Brown has not passed for more than 227 yards in any game, while Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has passed for 268, 249, 373, 239 and 198 yards. The Huskies are 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big Ten, but both losses were close, 27-24 to Minnesota and 25-21 at USC. Trade on the Louisville and Washington combo here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.