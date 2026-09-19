The UFC flyweight title is on the line on Saturday, Sept. 19, as Joshua Van tries to defend his belt against No. 1 contender Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 331. Van vs. Pantoja is the headline fight of this five-fight main card, which is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. The action streams exclusively on Paramount+. With such a massive card on the schedule for Saturday, sports fans can make their picks at the most popular prediction market apps so long as they're in one of the prediction market legal states. Trade on UFC 331 and more at Kalshi with the newest promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get $55 in bonus trading credits after trading $25:

Van defending his title is trading at $0.57 per share at Kalshi, while Pantoja winning the belt is trading at $0.44 per share. Sports fans can make predictions on this fight and more at Kalshi, as well as other popular UFC prediction markets like Polymarket, ProphetX and Underdog. Ahead of UFC 331, we'll take a look at different UFC 331 trading markets as well as what the best prediction market promos are for Saturday's fights.

Where to trade on UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2

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UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 trading markets

Joshua Van ($0.57) vs. Alexandre Pantoja ($0.44) -- Kalshi

Arman Tsarukyan ($0.74) vs. Mauricio Ruffy ($0.28) -- Kalshi

Patricio Pitbull ($0.31) vs. Dooho Choi ($0.70) -- Polymarket

Gable Steveson ($0.94) vs. Sean Sharaf ($0.11) -- ProphetX

Alonzo Menifield ($0.42) vs. Iwo Baraniewski ($0.79) -- Underdog

Pantoja is looking to win the UFC flyweight title for the second time, as Van is the one who won the belt from him in a fight last year that lasted less than 30 seconds due to an arm injury. Pantoja fell backward and tried to catch himself on the mat, resulting in a severe arm injury that cost him the match and the belt. Van defended the title against Tatsuro Taira in May, making this his second title defense. Van is 17-2 in his career, while Pantoja is 30-6 overall. A Van win is trading at $0.57 at Kalshi. Pantoja winning the title back is $0.44.

Tsarukyan and Ruffy meet in a lightweight bout between two of the best in their weight class. Tsarukyan is No. 2 in the lightweight rankings while Ruffy is No. 7. Tsarukyan is 23-3 in his career and has won five fights in a row. Ruffy is 14-2 and has won two fights this year after losing last September. Ruffy is a KO specialist with 13 of his wins coming that way, while Tsarukyan has won nine times by KO, eight times via decision and six times by submission. A Tsarukyan is $0.74 at Kalshi. Ruffy winning is $0.28.

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Pitbull and Choi will clash in a featherweight bout on Saturday, with Choi having won three straight fights after three straight losses and a draw between 2016 and 2023. Pitbull has been up and down of late, going 2-4 over his last six fights. He is 37-9 in his veteran career, while Choi is 17-4-1 and had a three-year layoff from fighting due to injury. Choi is $0.70 to win at Polymarket, while Pitbull getting the win is $0.31.

Steveson, an Olympic gold medal freestyle wrestler in the 2020 games in Tokyo, makes his fifth professional MMA appearance and second for UFC on Saturday against Sharaf in a heavyweight bout. Steveson is a popular name given his Olympic background, and he also spent time with WWE. He's off to a 4-0 start to his MMA career, and he won his UFC debut at UFC 329 in July, getting a KO win over Elisha Ellison. His next opponent is Sharaf, who is 4-2 and has lost each of his last two fights. Steveson winning is trading at roughly $0.94 at ProphetX, while Sharaf winning is around $0.11.

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A light heavyweight bout between Menifield and Baraniewski is also part of the main card, with Menifield trying to win his second fight in a row and his fourth in five tries and Baraniewski trying to move to 10-0 in his MMA career. Baraniewski has won seven times by knockout and twice by submission. Menifield is a veteran fighter at 18-6-1 for his career, with 11 KO wins under his belt. At Underdog Predict, Baraniewski winning is trading at $0.79, while Menifield getting the win is priced at $0.42.

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Responsible trading

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