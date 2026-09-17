Thursday Night Football stateside gets a rather appropriate stage for its 2026 debut. The Buffalo Bills welcome the Detroit Lions to the new Highmark Stadium on Thursday, September 17, at 8:15 p.m. ET, marking Buffalo's first regular season game in its new home. Both teams arrive 1-0 after surviving high-scoring, heat-seeking Week 1 thrillers, and Kalshi currently prices Buffalo at $0.66 per share to defeat Detroit, with the Lions at $0.34 per share. The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after their first $25 in trades. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Bills vs. Lions also offers several more specific prediction markets beyond simply choosing a winner. Buffalo winning by one to six points is priced at $0.25 per share, and Sam LaPorta recording 4+ receptions is trading at $0.65 per share. Josh Allen finishing with fewer than 30 rushing yards is priced at $0.47 per share.

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Bills vs. Lions picks, predictions, props

Buffalo wins by 1-6 ($0.25 per share)

Sam LaPorta 4+ catches ($0.65 per share)

Josh Allen fewer than 30 rushing yards ($0.47 per share)

Buffalo wins by 1-6 points ($0.25 per share)

Buffalo's Week 1 win at Houston already looked like the kind of game that could support this narrow margin. The Bills scored 36 points, but Houston stayed within one possession until Greg Rousseau forced a late C.J. Stroud fumble. Detroit opened with an even tighter result, escaping New Orleans 31-30 in overtime after losing a 21-point advantage. That combination points toward another game where Buffalo can be the better team without pulling away.

SportsLine lands almost directly inside this range, projecting Buffalo 32, Detroit 27. Detroit also has enough offensive firepower to keep the margin tight if Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs produce anything close to their Week 1 output. Kalshi prices Buffalo winning by one to six points at $0.25 per share. Trade on Bills-Lions here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Sam LaPorta 5+ receptions ($0.44 per share)

LaPorta already reached this threshold in Detroit's first game, catching five passes for 48 yards against New Orleans. SportsLine expects similar involvement against Buffalo. The model projects 4.9 receptions, putting him above the 4+ receptions market. SportsLine also notes that LaPorta has exceeded that benchmark in four of his last five games, averaging 4.8 catches during that stretch.

Detroit may need more from the passing game if Buffalo's offense applies early scoreboard pressure. Goff attempted 39 passes against New Orleans, and LaPorta remains one of his most dependable short-to-intermediate options. That role gives him a realistic path to five catches without requiring a huge yardage total. Kalshi's corresponding market asks whether LaPorta records at least four receptions, with that outcome currently priced at $0.65 per share. Trade on Bills-Lions here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Josh Allen fewer than 30 rushing yards ($0.47 per share)

Allen also finished with only 23 rushing yards on six carries against Houston. His 334 passing yards gave Joe Brady plenty of ways to move the offense without leaning heavily on quarterback rushing. The model projects 27.1 rushing yards, below its 30-yard benchmark, and gives the projection a four-out-of-five rating. SportsLine also notes that Allen has finished below his rushing-yard benchmark in four of his last five games.

Detroit's Week 1 defensive performance provides another reason to consider the lower rushing production. Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards against the Lions, so Buffalo may find more favorable opportunities through the air than by repeatedly asking Allen to create on the ground. Kalshi lists Allen at 30+ rushing yards, with the opposite outcome priced at $0.47 per share. Trade on Bills-Lions here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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