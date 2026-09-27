The Buffalo Bills host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 of the NFL season. Buffalo is 2-0 after winning two high-scoring games, while the Chargers are winless and have only managed 14 points in both outings. Football fans wanting to make predictions on this matchup can sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after trading $25 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi here with the best promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Bills vs. Chargers Kalshi markets

Bills to win: $0.76

Chargers to win: $0.25

Bills to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

More than 49.5 combined points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

Bills to win: $0.76

There's been no quibbling with the Buffalo offense thus far, as the Bills have scored 77 points through two games. Quarterback Josh Allen is the trading favorite to win NFL MVP honors. Receivers D.J. Moore and Keon Coleman were injured in the Week 2 win, but both returned to practice on Friday and could play. The Chargers have been limp at best and both of their losses have come at the hands of projected bottom-feeders in the Cardinals and Raiders.

A Bills win is priced at $0.76 per share at Kalshi. A Chargers win is $0.25. Trade on Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Chargers to win: $0.25

As good as the Bills have been on offense, they gave up 31 points in both wins. A defense that porous could be just what the doctor ordered for the Chargers, who desperately need any sort of shot in the arm the can get. Given how despondent things have looked, this would be a massive upset. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Bills to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

This outcome will likely rest on just how leaky the Buffalo defense is. The Chargers have struggled to move the ball against bad teams like Arizona and Las Vegas and likely can't expect Buffalo to offer up generous field positioning all that often.

Buffalo winning by 7.5 points or more is trading at $0.48 per share at Kalshi, while Los Angeles losing by 7 or fewer points, or winning, is $0.53. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 49.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

Both Bills games have easily cleared this mark while both Chargers games finished with 40 total points scored. The latter may be due in part to both the Cardinals and Raiders lacking impact offensive talent. If the Chargers can only manage 14 points again, the Bills would have to score 36 or more.

Buffalo vs. Los Angeles having more than 49.5 combined points is $0.53 per share at Kalshi, while the Bills and Chargers combining for 49 points or fewer is $0.48. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 sign-up bonus:

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