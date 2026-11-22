New users who sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades. This offer can be used to make trades on the NFL Week 11 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The AFC East matchup is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. We're looking at the available NFL prediction markets for the game and pricing available at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Bills vs. Dolphins Kalshi markets

Bills to win: $0.92

Dolphins to win: $0.09

Bills to win by more than 16.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Bills to win: $0.92

Buffalo is 8-1 and enters the matchup on a five-game winning streak. Quarterback Josh Allen leads an attack that's averaging 31.9 points per game, the best scoring offense in the league entering Week 11. Backup QB Kyle McCord will start for the 1-8 Dolphins with Malik Willis on injured reserve. Miami is averaging just 16.4 points per game, tied for the second-worst mark in the NFL.

A Bills win is trading at $0.92 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 92% probability in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Dolphins to win: $0.09

It is theoretically possible for the Dolphins to win this game. Miami came within two points of beating the Colts last week and within five points of beating the Patriots two weeks before that.

A Dolphins win is trading at $0.09 per share on Kalshi, with the price equating to a 9% probability in the Bills vs. Dolphins odds. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Bills to win by more than 16.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Buffalo has scored more than 30 points in four of its last games, and the lone time the Bills missed the mark was a 23-6 win over the Vikings, arguably the best defensive team in the NFL. Miami scored 27 points in Week 1 and hasn't hit that mark again.

On Kalshi, the Bills winning by 16.5 or more points is trading at $0.50. The Dolphins losing by fewer than 16.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.51 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

There's little reason to suspect the Bills can't reach at least 30 points by themselves in this game. The Dolphins would then need to scrape together just a handful of points -- not a given with McCord starting and Buffalo upgrading its defense.

The Bills and Dolphins combining for more than 44.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share on Kalshi. The opposite outcome is trading at $0.49 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.