A pair of AFC East rivals meet in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season when the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo is considered a Super Bowl contender, while the Jets have to decide which players will be around to be part of a rebuild. Sports fans who want to make predictions on Bills vs. Jets in NFL Week 10 can claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started trading with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Bills vs. Jets Kalshi markets

Bills to win: $0.81

Jets to win: $0.20

Bills to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

More than 50.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

Bills to win: $0.81

Buffalo lost in Week 4 to the Patriots but has rattled off four straight wins since then, including positive results against the Rams and Vikings. Josh Allen is looking to get another MVP award, while James Cook continues to pile up yards on the ground. Buffalo's defense also appears to be rounding into form, although the unit was likely boosted by facing struggling offenses. The Jets, who score just 20.2 points per game, qualify as such. The Bills win in 73% of SportsLine simulations.

A Buffalo win trades at $0.81 on Kalshi. This price equates to an 81% probability in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Jets to win: $0.20

While the Jets might not be offering much promise for fans during this season, the rebuild is set up well with potentially three draft picks in the top 10. Geno Smith is unlikely to stick around, but Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson are strong young players to build around. New York has lost four in a row, but only one of those games was a true blowout. The SportsLine model has the Jets winning in 27% of simulations.

A New York win trades at $0.20 on Kalshi. That price equates to a 20% probability in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Bills to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

New York hasn't been able to rack up wins, but as mentioned above, its games have been close. The Jets have lost by more than 7.5 points in just two instances this season. Buffalo has been posting strong results with four of its wins being by more than 7.5 points, including the last two victories. The SportsLine model sees the Bills winning by more than 7.5 points in 56% of simulations.

That result trades on Kalshi at $0.52 per share. The Jets to win, or lose by less than 7.5 points, is $0.49 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 50.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48

Behind Allen, Cook and host of contributors, Buffalo has the league's best scoring offense at 32 points per game entering Week 10. The Bills have scored more than 30 points in five of their eight games. New York will have to keep up on the scoreboard and the Jets have struggled to do that of late, posting less than 20 points in four of their last six games. These division foes combine for more than 51 points in 56% of SportsLine simulations.

You can trade for the Bills and Jets to top 50.5 points at Kalshi for $0.53. The teams scoring less than 50.5 points is priced at $0.48 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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