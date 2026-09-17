Buffalo's new stadium gets a heavyweight first act on Thursday Night Football. The Bills return home after Josh Allen accounted for four touchdowns in a 36-31 victory in Houston, and Detroit arrives after a 31-30 overtime escape against New Orleans. Both offenses already showed how quickly they can pile up yards, though their paths were quite different. Buffalo leaned on Allen's arm throughout the afternoon. Detroit handed Jahmyr Gibbs the ball 29 times and watched him turn the workload into 156 rushing yards. Kalshi prices Gibbs at $0.60 per share to record 17+ rushing attempts. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

The SportsLine Projection Model create several intriguing Bills vs. Lions prediction markets across Kalshi, Polymarket, and ProphetX. DJ Moore's receiving projection sits well below his 57.5-yard benchmark despite a 100-yard Buffalo debut. Detroit's point-margin outlook nearly matches SportsLine's projected 31-27 Bills score. Gibbs also carries a sizable gap between his rushing-yard projection and the 90.5-yard ProphetX threshold. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Bills vs. Lions prediction markets

DJ Moore: Fewer than 60 receiving yards ($0.53 per share)

Bills vs. Lions: Buffalo to win by 4.5 or more points NO ($0.48 per share)

Jahmyr Gibbs: Fewer than 90.5 rushing yards (52.83% on ProphetX)

DJ Moore fewer than 60 receiving yards ($0.53 per share)

Moore introduced himself to Buffalo rather emphatically. The veteran caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown at Houston, immediately validating his offseason addition to Joe Brady's offense. That production didn't come in isolation, though. Dalton Kincaid finished with 130 receiving yards, showing how many directions Allen can take the passing game when Buffalo is moving the ball efficiently. Joshua Palmer also delivered the decisive touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

SportsLine's advanced computer model isn't expecting Moore's first Bills performance to become his weekly baseline. The model's projections land at 40.2 receiving yards, a nearly 20-yard cushion below the 60-yard benchmark, earning a four-out-of-five star rating. Fewer than 60 receiving yards for Moore is currently priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on the NFL with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Buffalo to win by 4.5+ points NO ($0.48 per share)

The Bills enter as the more convincing Week 1 team, but Detroit showed enough offensive horsepower to make a comfortable Bills victory far from automatic. Gibbs generated 186 yards from scrimmage against New Orleans. Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, helping Detroit survive after its early 21-0 advantage evaporated. Dan Campbell's group can therefore create problems without requiring one specific offensive formula.

Buffalo's 36-point opener certainly strengthens the other side of the argument. Allen threw for 334 yards and accounted for four scores, yet Houston remained within striking distance until Greg Rousseau forced a late C.J. Stroud fumble. SportsLine's model projects a final score of Buffalo 31, Detroit 27. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Jahmyr Gibbs fewer than 90.5 rushing yards (52.83% on ProphetX)

Gibbs' Week 1 rushing line was enormous: 29 carries for 156 yards with two touchdowns. That workload helped Detroit establish its 21-point advantage before New Orleans stormed back. Repeating 29 carries becomes a very different proposition if Buffalo's offense forces Campbell to spend more of Thursday chasing points. Goff attempted 39 passes even with Detroit controlling the early stages against the Saints, so the passing game already has evidence it can absorb more work.

SportsLine projects 72.4 rushing yards for Gibbs, an 18.1-yard gap from the 90.5-yard threshold. ProphetX currently shows the fewer-than-90.5 rushing yards side at 52.83%. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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