The Buffalo Bills shook off a Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots by taking down the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on Monday Night Football. Their next test is a clash with the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City as the Raiders try to snap a two-game losing streak. Buffalo is 4-1 and Vegas is 3-2 entering Week 6. Ahead of this AFC clash, be sure to check out the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and secure a $55 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Bills vs. Raiders Kalshi markets

Bills to win: $0.69

Raiders to win: $0.31

Bills to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

More than 53.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Bills to win: $0.69

Buffalo's offense has been on fire to start the year. Josh Allen is playing like a man possessed, and after a rocky first half against the Rams on Monday, he turned it on and led the Bills to a win in overtime. Buffalo now is tied for the most points in the NFL this year, and Allen is the biggest reason why. The Bills now face a Raiders team that's given up 75 points over the last two weeks. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Buffalo winning in 70% of simulations.

A Buffalo win is $0.69 per share on Kalshi, and that price equates to a 69% probability in the latest Bills vs. Raiders odds.

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Raiders to win: $0.31

The Raiders were a fun story in the early stages of the year, winning their first three games. They fell to Kansas City in Week 4, but that was a close, three-point loss. Things came crashing down in Week 5, though, as the offense failed to get into a rhythm and the defense allowed 45 points in a blowout loss to New England. The SportsLine model has the Raiders winning in 30% of its simulations.

A Las Vegas win is trading at $0.31 per share on Kalshi. The $0.31 price equates to a 31% probability in the Bills vs. Raiders odds.

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Bills to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

Few -- if any -- teams in the NFL can match the Bills' offensive upside. At 32.8 points per game, they're tied with Detroit for the most points per game in the league. Allen has 15 total touchdowns already this year, and he now faces a Raiders defense that's licking its wounds after giving up 75 points over the last two weeks. The Raiders' offense has shined at times this year but struggled a lot in Week 5. The model has Buffalo winning by more than 5.5 points in 56% of simulations.

On Kalshi, the Bills winning by six or more points is trading at $0.48. The Raiders losing by fewer than 5.5 points, or winning outright, trades at $0.53 per share.

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More than 53.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

This is a matchup of two top-10 offenses and two bottom-11 defenses. As such, points are expected. Vegas is ninth in scoring offense and 22nd in scoring defense. Buffalo is first in scoring offense and 28th in scoring defense. The Bills have struggled to pull away from teams, and the Raiders outside of last week have been able to put points on the board. SportsLine's model has the teams combining for more than 53.5 points in 55% of simulations.

The Bills and Raiders combining for 54 points or more is trading at $0.51 on Kalshi. The teams scoring 53 or fewer combined points is $0.50.

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