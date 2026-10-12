The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The Los Angeles Rams (2-2) will host the Buffalo Bills (3-1) in the Monday Night Football matchup to conclude Week 5. Kickoff for Bills vs. Rams is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Rams are coming off a 24-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 2-2. Meanwhile, the Bills suffered their first loss of the season, a 29-26 upset by the New England Patriots at home, in Week 4. Kalshi prices the Rams at $0.62 per share to beat the Bills, and more than 54.5 combined points is trading at $0.49 per share. Bills running back James Cook III to record 70+ receiving yards is trading at $0.55 per share.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bills vs. Rams picks, predictions

Matthew Stafford (Rams): 250+ passing yards ($0.66)

Josh Allen (Bills): Under 40+ rushing yards ($0.55)

Puka Nacua (Rams): 90+ receiving yards ($0.53)

James Cook III (Bills): 70+ receiving yards ($0.55)

Prop pick #1: Matthew Stafford- Yes 250+ passing yards

Kalshi probability: 66%

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford bounced back from a disappointing Week 1 debut with three consecutive games throwing for more than 300 yards.

Stafford has, however, thrown two interceptions in each of his last two games.

The reigning NFL MVP enters Monday's game with 1,189 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions on 32 of 51 passing.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Stafford will throw for 302.8 passing yards on average against the Bills.

Stafford is trading at $0.66 per share to throw for 250 or more yards on Monday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Josh Allen- No 40+ rushing yards

Kalshi probability: 47%

Bills quarterback Josh Allen recorded multiple rushing touchdowns and more than 20 yards in each of his first three games.

Allen is, however, coming off a season low of four yards on five rushing attempts, while still scoring a rushing touchdown once, in last week's loss to the Patriots.

The former NFL MVP has recorded fewer than his rushing yards market in four of his last five games against a top third defense, averaging 30.6 rushing yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Allen will record 23.7 rushing yards on average against the Rams.

Allen is trading at $0.55 per share to record fewer than 40 rushing yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Puka Nacua- Yes 90+ receiving yards

Kalshi probability: 53%

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua recorded a season-best nine receptions for 125 yards while making his return from a two-game absence last week.

Nacua has recorded 14 receptions for 199 yards in two games, averaging 99.5 yards per game.

The former BYU standout has exceeded his projected receiving yards market in four of his last five games when facing a team with a winning record, averaging 150.4 yards in that span.

Nacua is projected to record 111.0 receiving yards on average against the Bills, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Nacua is trading at $0.53 per share to record 90 or more receiving yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: James Cook III- Yes 70+ rushing yards

Kalshi probability: 54%

Bills running back James Cook III was the NFL rushing leader in 2025 and has continued that success on the ground in 2026.

Cook enters Week 5 with 421 yards and three touchdowns on 70 rushing attempts, averaging 105.3 yards per game, which ranks third among NFL backs.

Cook is predicted to record 88.0 receiving yards on average against the Rams, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Cook is trading at $0.55 per share to record 70 or more rushing yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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